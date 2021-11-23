Students in Dara Boudreaux’s class at Slaughter Elementary School recently held a "pet adoption day."
Students filled out an application agreeing to read to their new pet daily. They also set reading goals they want to accomplish with their pet and discussed how they can meet those goals.
"Monitoring student learning is a priority of our district's strategic plan, and we are proud of Mrs. Boudreaux's students for monitoring their own learning," East Feliciana Parish Schools Superintendent Keisha L. Netterville said.