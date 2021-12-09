Superintendent Keisha L. Netterville and the East Feliciana Parish School Board recognized the school district's Students of the Month at the board’s meeting Nov. 2.
These students include Kendrick Ross Jr., Quad Area Head Start; Jamiah Dunn, Clinton Elementary School; Gabrielle Wilson, Jackson Elementary School; Danton Jones, Slaughter Elementary School; Korban Hamilton, East Feliciana Middle School; and Antoine Johnson Jr., East Feliciana High School.
“We are proud to recognize the hard work and achievement of each of these students and their families,” Netterville said. “Our students are the reason we have homegrown pride in East Feliciana public schools.”