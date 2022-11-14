It was a weekend of ultimate highs and lows for local football teams. While East Feliciana dominated its way to the second round of this year’s playoffs, Slaughter Charter suffered a tough first round loss to Cedar Creek High School.
Starting with East Feliciana, the Tigers cruised to an impressive 48-0 win over Elton High School. It was the best start to a playoff run that the Tigers could have asked for. They are now set to take on Logansport High School, the seventh seed in the Division IV Non-Select Playoffs, in what should be an evenly matched affair.
East Feliciana will look to pick up where they left off Friday and hopefully continue on into the later stages of the 2022 LHSAA Playoffs.
While East Feliciana lives to fight another day, the same cannot be said for the Slaughter Charter Knights who saw its season come to an end Friday. The Knights lost their round one matchup against Cedar Creek 30-0, but that should not discount the success the team saw through most of the 2022 regular season.
This is still a young, growing program — the school itself is only a little more than a decade old. For the football program to be at its current level after only a few years of existence is just about unheard of. They will continue to improve, and they will be back stronger in 2023.
Finally, it is important to mention that the undefeated District Champion West Feliciana Saints had a first-round bye this week. However, their upcoming opponent was decided Friday as Erath defeated Eunice 34-30 to advance to the second round.
West Feliciana will host Erath Friday for its opening matchup of the 2022 playoff campaign.