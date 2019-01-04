The town of Clinton has two weeks to make serious headway on its troubled water system or it could face fines from the Louisiana Department of Health, exacerbating problems for the cash-strapped East Feliciana Parish seat.
The community lacks a budget for 2019, which is forcing a major slash in its expenditures. Board of Aldermen members Mary Dunaway and Mark Kemp both said Friday they have requested that water- and budget-related items be placed on the agenda for the regular town meeting Tuesday, but as of Friday afternoon they had not received confirmation those matters will come up.
The town’s water issues have steadily bubbled up since September, when the Health Department notified Mayor Lori Ann Bell of numerous deficiencies in how the community water system was managed and operated. The state gave 90 days to remedy the deficiencies, but Dunaway and Kemp said the deadline came and went without notice to the board.
Bell then asked for a six-month extension of the deadline, but it was denied.
The Health Department has now issued a “drop dead” order, giving Clinton until Jan. 17 to fix water problems or face consequences that could range from the imposition of fines to the naming of an interim water system operator, according to the agency's chief lawyer, Stephen Russo. Bell told the Health Department that some repairs had been made, but agency officials said Friday they couldn't verify the improvements until inspectors go out.
Separately, the town’s water operator, Jeff Johnson, submitted his resignation Thursday in a brief letter that did not give reason for his departure.
“As of today, Jan. 3, 2019, I will no longer be the water operator for the town of Clinton,” the letter reads. “I apologize for any inconvenience I may have caused and thank you for your time.”
Kemp said he feels as though the Board of Aldermen wasn't given a fair chance to address the water woes before it reached this crisis point.
A well on Taylor Street is the town's primary water source, but the Health Department says it isn't enough. Inspectors also said the system leaks, and that exposed wiring and improperly stored chlorine gas endangers workers.
“If the little well goes out, then Clinton cannot function, there would be no water to fight fires, no water to flush your toilet, to bathe, to drink or anything,” Kemp said. He added that if fines were imposed on the town’s already stretched finances, they would be near impossible to pay.
“You can’t get blood out of a turnip,” he said.
In addition to the water issues, Clinton is operating without an approved 2019 budget.
Bell published a notice in December saying the proposed budget document would be available for public view before a hearing Dec. 11. Several community members said it wasn’t, and the board took no action at that meeting.
“It was never completed so there was nothing to look at,” Kemp said. “When we had the meeting on Dec. 11 the (board) didn’t get a copy until the night of the meeting, so we had no opportunity to study it or even review it. We didn’t think things were going right and we chose not to do anything with it.”
The board has not met since then, meaning Tuesday will be the first chance to address the budget, or lack thereof. Louisiana statutes say that if a budget hasn’t been completed by the start of the next fiscal year, governing bodies are limited to spending 50 percent of the previous year’s appropriations until there’s a resolution. Clinton’s 2018 budget totaled $2,556,919.68, according to the clerk’s office.
“I feel like she’s holding us in the dark and hindering our chance to progress, and with it she’s holding the whole town hostage,” Dunaway said, adding that she felt Bell had “stalled and stalled” with the budget.
Town attorney Charles Griffin could not be reached for comment Friday.
The mayor already is the subject of multiple investigations amid allegations of misappropriation. Bell and former police chief Fred Dunn were arrested in October, accused of illegally entering into a contract to lease four police vehicles in 2016, leaving the town with more than $200,000 in debt, according to court filings.
Bell was arrested again in November on counts of theft and malfeasance in office, accused of using town funds to buy a tent and banner embossed with her name.
The East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police are now jointly investigating Bell to determine whether she’s in violation of state law for how she responded to “critical information” from the Health Department about the town’s water system.
Russo, the health department’s lawyer, said he doesn’t think the issue will reach the point of town water being dangerous for Clinton residents to consume, but he did say that maintaining safe drinking water is the agency's primary objective in the case.
The concern has spurred the East Feliciana Police Jury to consider adding a secondary rural water line to the parish’s jail in case Clinton's water system fails. The item is set for discussion Monday.
Sheriff Jeff Travis said having a backup water source for the jail has long been a goal of his in the case of any major incidents, but he’s become more aggressive with the request since hearing of the deficiencies within Clinton's water system.
“The problems that have occurred in Clinton have, in my opinion, made it a more-critical issue and made it clear time is of the essence to get this done,” he said.
If the jail’s singular water supply was to run out, Travis said he would be forced to bring in bottled water or relocate inmates to neighboring facilities, which would end up costly for the police jury.
He said he doesn’t yet have an estimate for the cost of running an additional water line to the facility.
As the faulty infrastructure lingers and threatens what Dunaway described as an “impending crisis,” she said a company representative — whom she didn’t name — had contacted her asking to be present at Tuesday’s meeting to present a bid to remedy the deficiencies.
She said she’s not hopeful the myriad problems can be remedied by Jan. 17, but hearing a potential solution is a step in the right direction.
“We have no idea when the current well could run out because it’s running 24 hours a day, seven days a week and of course everyone knows we’ve had many breakages in the lines, we’ve had leaks, boil advisories, yes it’s feasible (the well could fail),” she said. “When is the day going to be that we just wake up and the town doesn’t have water?”