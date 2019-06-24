CLINTON — Seven people applied this month for the open position of East Feliciana Parish school superintendent, but a majority of the School Board voted Monday to seek additional applicants.

The board, which is trying to replace former Superintendent Carlos Sam, voted 5-4 to keep the seven applicants under consideration but also broaden the scope of advertising the vacancy.

At a special meeting called to set the procedure for selecting Sam’s successor, board member Michael Bradford immediately asked if the board could reject the seven applications, reopen the application period and advertise in more publications than The Advocate and the Watchman, the board’s official journal.

Bradford and Mitch Harrell later authored a motion to keep the seven in contention but advertise in all of the state’s major newspapers and two national education organizations’ websites.

Rufus Nesbitt objected, saying “let’s take what we’ve got” and “give these people justice.”

J.D. Dantzler agreed, saying the pending motion was “a slap in the face” of the applicants who met the deadline and the board should “interview this seven and go from there.”

Bradford and Harrell were joined by board President Richard Terrell, Paul Kent and Ed Brooks in voting to seek more applicants, while Nesbitt and Dantzler were supported by Emily Hurst and Lillian Drake to continue with the seven hopefuls.

In a series of votes moderated by attorney Bob Hammonds, the board voted to advertise two more times, specify in the ads that the annual salary will be between $100,000 and $130,000 and set a new deadline of July 26 for submissions.

Hammonds revealed that another person applied for the job, but an administrator with the West Baton Rouge school system who agreed to screen the applications found that the person does not meet the state’s qualifications to be a parish superintendent.

Two of the remaining seven applicants are currently employed by the board, Keisha Phillips Netterville and Tongia B. Sanders.

Netterville is the district's executive director of human resources and business services and also serves as a supervisor of secondary schools. Earlier this month, the board named her acting superintendent after learning that Sam was not returning to work after the end of May.

She has a bachelor's degree in speech and language pathology from Southern University, received her teaching certificate through an alternative certification program and earned a master's degree in educational administration and supervision from Southern University.

Netterville was principal of East Feliciana Middle School from 2011 to 2014 and served a year as principal of Friendship Capitol High School in Baton Rouge.

Sanders is the assistant principal of Slaughter Elementary School, was an assistant principal of Clinton Elementary School and taught classes at Clinton High, St. Helena High, Port Hudson Career Academy and East Feliciana Middle School.

Sanders earned a bachelor's degree in English education and a master's in educational administration and supervision at Southern University. She earned a doctorate in educational leadership in 2017 from Northcentral University, an online graduate school.

The other five applicants are:

John A. Barthelemy, Prairieville, a supervisor of secondary schools and academics with the Iberville Parish school system. He has a bachelor's degree from Southern University, master's degree from the University of New Orleans and a master's plus 30 certificate from Grand Canyon University, a Phoenix, Arizona, school with online and on-campus programs. He was principal of South Plaquemines High School in Buras from August 2008 to June 2018.

Calvin L. Nicholas, Denham Springs, principal of East Iberville Elementary School and former principal of White Castle Middle School and Scotlandville Magnet High School. A former professional football player, he graduated from Grambling State University, got his teacher's certificate and a master's in education from Southern University and a doctorate in education from Argosy University, a national, for-profit school with several campuses that closed earlier this year.

C. Michael Robinson Jr., Thibodaux, currently employed with a Jonesboro, Georgia consulting firm, who was a former superintendent of the Pine Bluff, Arkansas school system and an instructional director in the Prince George's County, Maryland school district. He has a bachelor's degree from Southern University, a master's in educational leadership from Troy State University and other graduate degrees from Argosy University.

Timothy T. Scott, Woodville, Mississippi, an academic dean of students in the Baker school system, a former superintendent of Wilkinson County, Mississippi public schools, and a former assistant principal in East Feliciana schools. He has a bachelor's degree from Tougaloo College, a master's degree in elementary education from Alcorn State University and a master's in educational administration and supervision from Southern University.

Annette Dillon Underwood, a pre-kindergarten teacher in Baton Rouge, with teaching experience in Newnan, Georgia and in Wilkinson and Amite counties, Mississippi. She has a bachelor's degree from the University of West Georgia and master's and doctoral degrees from the University of Southern Mississippi.