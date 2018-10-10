The town's Board of Aldermen adopted an amended budget Tuesday for the remainder of the year, but members were skeptical that the revised figures will get the town out of a financial jam.
The amended budget for 2018 anticipates revenue of $1,916,151, slightly more than projected expenses of $1,900,791 for the year.
A few minutes later, a key plan for increasing revenues in November and December ran into a snag, further jeopardizing the spending plan.
Since an auditor reported in July that the town faced serious financial difficulties, public interest in the budget deliberations has been high and the Town Hall's small meeting room often packed.
A majority of the board has struggled since then to get the October, November and December meetings moved to the town's fire station, but ran into several roadblocks.
The board finally voted 3-1 Tuesday to adopt an ordinance setting any future meetings this year at the fire station, which can seat more than 100 people, but Mayor Lori Ann Bell announced that she will announce at the next meeting whether she intends to veto the ordinance.
Bell said she does not know how many days she has to exercise a veto.
Members Mary Dunaway, Johnny Beauchamp and Mark Kemp voted for the ordinance, while Kim Young dissented and Darren Matthews left before the vote.
Accountant Tim Butler recommended hiring American Municipal Services Corp. to quickly bring in more revenue before Dec. 31 by trying to collect delinquent utility bills and unpaid mayor's court fines.
The board, however, tabled contracting with the company after Town Attorney Charles Griffin said the contract did not have a "hold harmless" clause that the company representative said it contained. He also said the town needs to adopt an ordinance tacking on the company's fee to uncollected debts.
Town Clerk Anjanetha Shropshire and another employee disagreed with Griffin's legal advice, but the board took no action.
Butler also recommended increasing user fees for gas, water and sewer service by 5 percent, but no one presented an ordinance to raise rates because the town has commissioned a rate study that has not been completed.
The aldermen briefly discussed doing away with its police department after Beauchamp noted that the department spends about two-thirds of the general fund budget.
"There's no way you can spend two-thirds of your budget in one place," he said. "You can't write enough tickets to make up for this."
Dunaway and Kemp agreed, but both said they do not know the best way to approach cuts in the police force.
Kemp said Sheriff Jeff Travis might be willing to take over policing in the town, but he said he doesn't know how much Travis would charge the town.
Butler, winding up a public hearing on the amended budget, said it "all is riding on American Municipal Services" and getting the utility rate increase enacted.
If the additional revenue does not materialize, the board will have to amend the budget again before Dec. 31, Butler said.
Bell said she recently met with Young, Butler and Shropshire to come up with a list of budget cuts that can be made if the town ends the year in the red.
"It will be a big impact. Everyone's going to take a lick," Bell said.
The original 2018 budget was not broken down into sections, but the amended budget breaks the town's spending into three funds: general, utility and sales taxes.
The general fund revenues are projected at $936,521 and expenses are $934,890. Utility revenues are $777,296 and expenses are $772,045 and dedicated sales tax revenue for streets and sidewalk of $202,334 with expenses $193,856.
Butler said the changes will help the town better prepare a budget for 2019, which must be adopted in December.