CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury on Monday authorized a water district serving the northeast corner of the parish to borrow $1.3 million for a major improvement project.
Water District 7's project will involve installing new and larger lines in some areas, adding a new water tank and another water well, said Phil Graham, financial adviser to the district.
"This is going to be a big plus," he said.
The district plans to borrow the money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Utilities Service, pending approval of the state Bond Commission, Graham said.
The federal agency also will award the district an $800,600 grant to supplement the revenue-backed loan.
Water rates will increase by about 12 percent to repay the loan, but the district likely was facing a rate increase in the immediate future, Graham said. The last increase was in 2013, and water systems usually have to raise their rates about every five years, he said.
A public hearing on the project will be held later this month, Graham said.
In another matter, the jury, after a short discussion on a lingering nuisance problem in Highland Lakeshore subdivision, west of Clinton, voted to clean up the property at 8113 W. Lakeshore Drive and ask Sheriff Jeff Travis to provide security for Police Jury employees.
Ron Smith, president of the subdivision's homeowners association, has appeared before the jury on several occasions to push for action on what the jury has termed a nuisance because of junk cars, high grass and conditions of the property.
The jury attempted to take action once before, according to the discussion, but a man occupying the premises allegedly pulled a gun on the employees.
District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla urged the jury to do what is necessary to clean up the property.
"If he pulls a gun, call the police and get him put in jail," the district attorney said.
In other action, the jury:
- Decided to hold meetings in 2019 on the first and third Mondays of the month, rather than on the first Monday and third Tuesday.
- Adopted a travel policy that has been used in recent months to avoid another critical audit finding.
- Discussed, but took no action, on reducing the number of members on the Planning and Zoning Commission.
- Accepted the $11,220 bid of Southern Synergy to stripe the Felixville Road between La. 961 and La. 3255.
- Voted to buy a mowing machine at a state contract price of $11,360.