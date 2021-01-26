West and East Feliciana parishes held their 2021 livestock shows over the course of four days from Jan. 14-17 at the West Feliciana Sports Park.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a “show and go” method was used, and the exhibitors met by category, showed their animals and then left with their animals after awards were presented.

Students from the FFA and 4-H Clubs participated in the opening round of shows. The next stop for students is the South-Central District Livestock Show Feb. 4–6 at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, Gonzales.

Feliciana Parishes Livestock Show Winners

Sheep

Katahdin Ewe: Grand Champion, Seth Robinson

Katahdin Ewes: Reserve Champion, Eden Robinson

Supreme Ewe: Seth Robinson

Showmanship Overall Champion: Eden Robinson

Showmanship Senior Champion: Eden Robinson

Showmanship Junior Champion: Seth Robinson

Goat- Dairy Goat

AOB Diary: Grand Champion, June Morris

Nigerian Dwarf Buck: Grand Champion, Gage Leblanc

Nigerian Dwarf Doe: Grand Champion, Rebecca Stringer

Nigerian Dwarf Doe: Reserve Champion, Valarie Patin

Supreme Dairy Buck: Gage Leblanc

Supreme Dairy Doe: Rebecca Stringer

Goat — Meat Goat

Purebred Boer Doe: Grand Champion, Shelbie Welch

Commercial Doe: Grand Champion, Shelbie Welch

Commercial Doe: Reserve Champion, Logan Welch

Purebred Pygmy: Grand Champion, Valarie Patin

Purebred Pygmy: Reserve Champion, Alex Patin

Supreme Meat Doe: Shelbie Welch

Showmanship Overall Champion: June Morris

Showmanship Senior Champion: Shelbie Welch

Showmanship Intermediate Champion: Gage Leblanc

Showmanship Junior Champion: June Morris

Swine

Registered Duroc: Grand Champion, Emma Bush

Registered Duroc: Reserve Champion, Camille Thomas

Registered AOB: Grand Champion, Camille Thomas

Registered AOB: Reserve Champion, Kolbe Smith

Commercial Gilt: Grand Champion, Camille Thomas

Commercial Gilt: Reserve Champion, Cade Bush

Supreme Breeding Gilt: Camille Thomas

Duroc: Grand Champion, Camille Thomas

Duroc: Reserve Grand Champion, Adam Theriot

Hampshire: Grand Champion, Adam Theriot

Hampshire: Reserve Grand Champion, Eliana Shidaker

Yorkshire: Grand Champion, Owen Brouillette

Yorkshire: Reserve Grand Champion, Adam Theriot

AOB: Grand Champion, Landry Brouillette

AOB: Reserve Champion, Eliana Shidaker

Cross Gilt: Grand Champion, Camille Thomas

Cross Gilt: Reserve Champion, Landry Brouillette

Barrow: Grand Champion, John Ritchie

Barrow: Reserve Grand Champion, Hayes Green

Grand Champion Market Hog: Camille Thomas

Reserve Champion Market Hog: Camille Thomas

Showmanship Overall Champion: Owen Brouillette

Showmanship Senior Champion: Owen Brouillette

Showmanship Intermediate Champion: Landry Brouillette

Showmanship Junior Champion: Camille Thomas

Dairy

Ayrshire: Grand Champion, Landry Brouillette

Ayrshire: Reserve Grand Champion, Landry Brouillette

Jersey: Grand Champion, Evelyn Pollet

Jersey: Reserve Grand Champion, Landry Brouillette

Commercial Dairy: Grand Champion, Emma Knight

Commercial Dairy: Reserve Grand Champion, Evelyn Pollet

Supreme Dairy: Landry Brouillette

Showmanship Overall Champion: Landry Brouillette

Showmanship Senior Champion- Owen Brouillette

Showmanship Intermediate Champion: Landry Brouillette

Showmanship Junior Champion: Evelyn Pollet

Beef

Braford Heifer: Grand Champion, Madison Bellue

Grey Brahman Bull: Grand Champion, Ashley Pugh

Grey Brahman Bull: Reserve Grand Champion, Ashely Pugh

Grey Brahman Heifer: Grand Champion, Charles Grezaffi

Grey Brahman Heifer: Reserve Grand Champion, Ashley Pugh

Red Brahman Bull: Grand Champion, Gauge Metz

Red Brahman Bull: Reserve Grand Champion, Georgia Metz

Red Brahman Heifer: Grand Champion, Emma Bush

Red Brahman Heifer: Reserve Grand Champion, Emma Bush

Santa Gertrudis Bull: Grand Champion, Bodie Triche

Santa Gertrudis Bull: Reserve Grand Champion, Bodie Triche

Santa Gertrudis Heifer: Grand Champion, Bodie Triche

Santa Gertrudis Heifer: Reserve Grand Champion, Bodie Triche

Angus Bull: Grand Champion, Wyatt Olsen

Angus Heifer: Grand Champion, Emma Olsen

Angus Heifer: Reserve Grand Champion, Carla Rachal

AOB Non Brahman Influence Bull: Grand Champion, Lillian Wood

AOB Non Brahman Influence Bull: Reserve Grand Champion, Wyatt Wood

Hereford Bull: Grand Champion, Ethan Barnes

Hereford Bull: Reserve Grand Champion, Greer Gardener

Brahman Influence Commercial Heifer: Grand Champion, Jimmy Sibille

Brahman Influence Commercial Heifer: Reserve Grand Champion, Kinely Bellue

Non Brahman Influence Commercial Heifer: Grand Champion, Hollis McGraw

Non Brahman Influence Commercial Heifer: Reserve Grand Champion, Julia Knight

Supreme Bull: Wyatt Olsen

Supreme Heifer: Charles Grezaffi

AOB Miniature Heifer: Grand Champion, Rebecca Stringer

Miniature Hereford Bull: Grand Champion, Emma Bush

Miniature Hereford Heifer: Grand Champion, Emma Bush

Miniature Hereford Heifer: Reserve Grand Champion, Ashleigh Godke

Miniature Zebu Bull: Grand Champion, Rebecca Stringer

Miniature Zebu Heifer: Reserve Grand Champion, Rebecca Stringer

Supreme Mini Bull: Emma Bush

Supreme Mini Heifer: Emma Bush

Showmanship Overall Champion: Emma Olsen

Showmanship Senior Champion: Emma Olsen

Showmanship Intermediate Champion: Madison Bellue

Showmanship Junior Champion: Hollis McGraw

Poultry

Game Bantam: Grand Champion, Caylen Delaney

Game Bantam: Reserve Grand Champion, Caylen Delaney

Single Comb Clean Legged Bantam: Grand Champion, Eliana Shidaker

Single Comb Clean Legged Bantam: Reserve Grand Champion, Luke Robinson

Rose Comb Clean Legged Bantam: Grand Champion, Evelyn Pollet

Rose Comb Clean Legged Bantam: Reserve Grand Champion, Evelyn Pollet

Feather Legged Bantam: Grand Champion, William Covington

Feather Legged Bantam: Reserve Grand Champion, Rebecca Stringer

Overall Best Bantam: Eliana Shidaker, White Leg Horn

American Standard: Grand Champion, Drew Parnell

American Standard: Reserve Grand Champion, Anna Bergeron

English Standard: Grand Champion, Ally Perry

English Standard: Reserve Grand Champion, Ally Perry

Continental Standard: Grand Champion, Tenley Troxclair

Continental Standard: Reserve Grand Champion, Ally Perry

All Other Standard Breeds: Grand Champion, Ashleigh Godke

All Other Standard Breeds: Reserve Grand Champion, Presley Rayburn

Mediterranean Standard: Grand Champion, Drew Parnell

Mediterranean Standard: Reserve Grand Champion, Drew Parnell

Overall Best Standard: Ally Perry, Blue Orpington

Overall Best Poultry: Eliana Shidaker, White Leg Horn

Showmanship Overall Champion: Michael Corlew

Showmanship Senior Champion: Ashleigh Godke

Showmanship Intermediate Champion: Joyce Perry

Showmanship Junior Champion: Luke Robinson

Rabbits

American Fuzzy Lop: Best of Breed, Tenley Troxclair

Californian: Best of Breed, Josie Sibille

Dutch: Best of Breed, Anna Bergeron

Jersey Wooly: Best of Breed, Evelyn Pollet

Jersey Wooly: Best Opposite, Evelyn Pollet

Holland Lop: Best of Breed, Blair Coley

Holland Lop: Best Opposite, Evelyn Pollet

Lionhead: Best of Breed, Blair Coley

Lionhead: Best Opposite, Dylan Corlew

Rex: Best of Breed, Abigail Little

Best of Show: Anna Bergeron, Dutch

Best Opposite: Abigail Little, Rex

Showmanship Overall Champion: Blair Coley

Showmanship Senior Champion: Anna Bergeron

Showmanship Intermediate Champion: Blair Corlew

Showmanship Junior Champion: Abigail Little

