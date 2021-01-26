West and East Feliciana parishes held their 2021 livestock shows over the course of four days from Jan. 14-17 at the West Feliciana Sports Park.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a “show and go” method was used, and the exhibitors met by category, showed their animals and then left with their animals after awards were presented.
Students from the FFA and 4-H Clubs participated in the opening round of shows. The next stop for students is the South-Central District Livestock Show Feb. 4–6 at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, Gonzales.
Feliciana Parishes Livestock Show Winners
Sheep
Katahdin Ewe: Grand Champion, Seth Robinson
Katahdin Ewes: Reserve Champion, Eden Robinson
Supreme Ewe: Seth Robinson
Showmanship Overall Champion: Eden Robinson
Showmanship Senior Champion: Eden Robinson
Showmanship Junior Champion: Seth Robinson
Goat- Dairy Goat
AOB Diary: Grand Champion, June Morris
Nigerian Dwarf Buck: Grand Champion, Gage Leblanc
Nigerian Dwarf Doe: Grand Champion, Rebecca Stringer
Nigerian Dwarf Doe: Reserve Champion, Valarie Patin
Supreme Dairy Buck: Gage Leblanc
Supreme Dairy Doe: Rebecca Stringer
Goat — Meat Goat
Purebred Boer Doe: Grand Champion, Shelbie Welch
Commercial Doe: Grand Champion, Shelbie Welch
Commercial Doe: Reserve Champion, Logan Welch
Purebred Pygmy: Grand Champion, Valarie Patin
Purebred Pygmy: Reserve Champion, Alex Patin
Supreme Meat Doe: Shelbie Welch
Showmanship Overall Champion: June Morris
Showmanship Senior Champion: Shelbie Welch
Showmanship Intermediate Champion: Gage Leblanc
Showmanship Junior Champion: June Morris
Swine
Registered Duroc: Grand Champion, Emma Bush
Registered Duroc: Reserve Champion, Camille Thomas
Registered AOB: Grand Champion, Camille Thomas
Registered AOB: Reserve Champion, Kolbe Smith
Commercial Gilt: Grand Champion, Camille Thomas
Commercial Gilt: Reserve Champion, Cade Bush
Supreme Breeding Gilt: Camille Thomas
Duroc: Grand Champion, Camille Thomas
Duroc: Reserve Grand Champion, Adam Theriot
Hampshire: Grand Champion, Adam Theriot
Hampshire: Reserve Grand Champion, Eliana Shidaker
Yorkshire: Grand Champion, Owen Brouillette
Yorkshire: Reserve Grand Champion, Adam Theriot
AOB: Grand Champion, Landry Brouillette
AOB: Reserve Champion, Eliana Shidaker
Cross Gilt: Grand Champion, Camille Thomas
Cross Gilt: Reserve Champion, Landry Brouillette
Barrow: Grand Champion, John Ritchie
Barrow: Reserve Grand Champion, Hayes Green
Grand Champion Market Hog: Camille Thomas
Reserve Champion Market Hog: Camille Thomas
Showmanship Overall Champion: Owen Brouillette
Showmanship Senior Champion: Owen Brouillette
Showmanship Intermediate Champion: Landry Brouillette
Showmanship Junior Champion: Camille Thomas
Dairy
Ayrshire: Grand Champion, Landry Brouillette
Ayrshire: Reserve Grand Champion, Landry Brouillette
Jersey: Grand Champion, Evelyn Pollet
Jersey: Reserve Grand Champion, Landry Brouillette
Commercial Dairy: Grand Champion, Emma Knight
Commercial Dairy: Reserve Grand Champion, Evelyn Pollet
Supreme Dairy: Landry Brouillette
Showmanship Overall Champion: Landry Brouillette
Showmanship Senior Champion- Owen Brouillette
Showmanship Intermediate Champion: Landry Brouillette
Showmanship Junior Champion: Evelyn Pollet
Beef
Braford Heifer: Grand Champion, Madison Bellue
Grey Brahman Bull: Grand Champion, Ashley Pugh
Grey Brahman Bull: Reserve Grand Champion, Ashely Pugh
Grey Brahman Heifer: Grand Champion, Charles Grezaffi
Grey Brahman Heifer: Reserve Grand Champion, Ashley Pugh
Red Brahman Bull: Grand Champion, Gauge Metz
Red Brahman Bull: Reserve Grand Champion, Georgia Metz
Red Brahman Heifer: Grand Champion, Emma Bush
Red Brahman Heifer: Reserve Grand Champion, Emma Bush
Santa Gertrudis Bull: Grand Champion, Bodie Triche
Santa Gertrudis Bull: Reserve Grand Champion, Bodie Triche
Santa Gertrudis Heifer: Grand Champion, Bodie Triche
Santa Gertrudis Heifer: Reserve Grand Champion, Bodie Triche
Angus Bull: Grand Champion, Wyatt Olsen
Angus Heifer: Grand Champion, Emma Olsen
Angus Heifer: Reserve Grand Champion, Carla Rachal
AOB Non Brahman Influence Bull: Grand Champion, Lillian Wood
AOB Non Brahman Influence Bull: Reserve Grand Champion, Wyatt Wood
Hereford Bull: Grand Champion, Ethan Barnes
Hereford Bull: Reserve Grand Champion, Greer Gardener
Brahman Influence Commercial Heifer: Grand Champion, Jimmy Sibille
Brahman Influence Commercial Heifer: Reserve Grand Champion, Kinely Bellue
Non Brahman Influence Commercial Heifer: Grand Champion, Hollis McGraw
Non Brahman Influence Commercial Heifer: Reserve Grand Champion, Julia Knight
Supreme Bull: Wyatt Olsen
Supreme Heifer: Charles Grezaffi
AOB Miniature Heifer: Grand Champion, Rebecca Stringer
Miniature Hereford Bull: Grand Champion, Emma Bush
Miniature Hereford Heifer: Grand Champion, Emma Bush
Miniature Hereford Heifer: Reserve Grand Champion, Ashleigh Godke
Miniature Zebu Bull: Grand Champion, Rebecca Stringer
Miniature Zebu Heifer: Reserve Grand Champion, Rebecca Stringer
Supreme Mini Bull: Emma Bush
Supreme Mini Heifer: Emma Bush
Showmanship Overall Champion: Emma Olsen
Showmanship Senior Champion: Emma Olsen
Showmanship Intermediate Champion: Madison Bellue
Showmanship Junior Champion: Hollis McGraw
Poultry
Game Bantam: Grand Champion, Caylen Delaney
Game Bantam: Reserve Grand Champion, Caylen Delaney
Single Comb Clean Legged Bantam: Grand Champion, Eliana Shidaker
Single Comb Clean Legged Bantam: Reserve Grand Champion, Luke Robinson
Rose Comb Clean Legged Bantam: Grand Champion, Evelyn Pollet
Rose Comb Clean Legged Bantam: Reserve Grand Champion, Evelyn Pollet
Feather Legged Bantam: Grand Champion, William Covington
Feather Legged Bantam: Reserve Grand Champion, Rebecca Stringer
Overall Best Bantam: Eliana Shidaker, White Leg Horn
American Standard: Grand Champion, Drew Parnell
American Standard: Reserve Grand Champion, Anna Bergeron
English Standard: Grand Champion, Ally Perry
English Standard: Reserve Grand Champion, Ally Perry
Continental Standard: Grand Champion, Tenley Troxclair
Continental Standard: Reserve Grand Champion, Ally Perry
All Other Standard Breeds: Grand Champion, Ashleigh Godke
All Other Standard Breeds: Reserve Grand Champion, Presley Rayburn
Mediterranean Standard: Grand Champion, Drew Parnell
Mediterranean Standard: Reserve Grand Champion, Drew Parnell
Overall Best Standard: Ally Perry, Blue Orpington
Overall Best Poultry: Eliana Shidaker, White Leg Horn
Showmanship Overall Champion: Michael Corlew
Showmanship Senior Champion: Ashleigh Godke
Showmanship Intermediate Champion: Joyce Perry
Showmanship Junior Champion: Luke Robinson
Rabbits
American Fuzzy Lop: Best of Breed, Tenley Troxclair
Californian: Best of Breed, Josie Sibille
Dutch: Best of Breed, Anna Bergeron
Jersey Wooly: Best of Breed, Evelyn Pollet
Jersey Wooly: Best Opposite, Evelyn Pollet
Holland Lop: Best of Breed, Blair Coley
Holland Lop: Best Opposite, Evelyn Pollet
Lionhead: Best of Breed, Blair Coley
Lionhead: Best Opposite, Dylan Corlew
Rex: Best of Breed, Abigail Little
Best of Show: Anna Bergeron, Dutch
Best Opposite: Abigail Little, Rex
Showmanship Overall Champion: Blair Coley
Showmanship Senior Champion: Anna Bergeron
Showmanship Intermediate Champion: Blair Corlew
Showmanship Junior Champion: Abigail Little