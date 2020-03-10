After an East Feliciana Parish grand jury declined to indict a part-time sheriff's deputy in the fatal shooting of a man who fled after stealing raw chicken from a convenience store, the man's family said they now plan to ask federal authorities to review the case.

The jury on Tuesday declined to indict Glenn Sims Sr., a longtime East Feliciana sheriff's deputy, after considering whether his actions rose to the level of second-degree murder when he fatally shot Christopher Lee Whitfield. Authorities said Whitfield, 31, had broken into a cooler and took some raw chicken Oct. 14 at a gas station and convenience store in Ethel.

+12 East Feliciana deputy accidentally fired gun in fatal shooting of man stealing chicken, sheriff says The East Feliciana sheriff's deputy responsible for the shooting death of a man outside an Ethel convenience store didn't mean to discharge hi…

Sims confronted Whitfield in the early morning hours behind the store and fired a warning shot into the ground to stop him, according to the sheriff's office. Sims eventually caught up to Whitfield, grabbed the back of his hoodie and the two scuffled on the ground. At some point, Whitfield hit Sims' gun, causing it to fire and strike him in his lower back. Whitfield died at the scene.

District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla said he presented those and other details to the grand jury Tuesday.

Though D'Aquilla sought a second-degree murder indictment, jurors had the option to charge Sims with a different crime.

"They felt that it was an accident," D'Aquilla said, adding that they also considered that Sims is a law officer and was attempting to arrest Whitfield. "It was clear that it looked like there was no real intent to shoot him."

Whitfield's death has sparked a handful of tense demonstrations in Clinton as family members and their supporters decried the shooting as unjust, saying Whitfield wasn't a danger to deputies because he was not armed and was running away. They've also said that Whitfield had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and that authorities, including Sims, were aware of his struggles with mental health.

The family has called for a third party to investigate the shooting instead of the sheriff's office and plans to ask the U.S. Department of Justice to review the case.

"We don't feel that justice has been adequately served," said Carol Powell Lexing, a lawyer representing Whitfield's family. "We are highly disappointed with the DA."

She criticized the process of holding a grand jury, which is conducted in private, as well as the close relationship prosecutors have with law enforcement agencies.

"The family will continue to fight until the justice is served," Lexing said.

Sims' background was cast to light following the deadly encounter. Court records show he has three past criminal convictions, including a 2004 battery conviction stemming from allegations he physically assaulted his girlfriend over several years.

East Feliciana deputy who fatally shot man was previously fired following domestic abuse claim A part-time East Feliciana deputy who shot and killed a man suspected of stealing raw chicken from a convenience store had been fired from the…

The woman sought treatment in the emergency room in at least one instance. She told investigators Sims choked her, threw her to the ground and threatened to kill her if she cost him his job, according to an affidavit filed in that case.

Sims received a short probation sentence for simple battery and was fired from the sheriff's office shortly after his conviction, but he returned to the department a few years later, sheriff's department and court records show.

In 2008, Sims was convicted of resisting arrest after getting into a fight with his then-former colleagues. Court records in that case detail how Sims angrily confronted deputies about a friend's arrest, and they subdued him with pepper spray.

Records show Sims returned to the sheriff's office sometime after his 2004 firing, but records kept under former East Feliciana Sheriff Talmadge Bunch don't indicate when Sims came back. The records also don't say why he was fired.

Phylica Whitfield, 29, said Sims should not have been working as a deputy at the time of her brother's shooting.

The battery charge would have stripped him of his certification to be a law officer in Louisiana if it had happened after lawmakers updated guidelines in 2017 to add automatic revocations for domestic violence convictions.

"We can't let them close it (the Whitfield case) and throw it out the window," Phylica Whitfield said. "We feel like the officer should not have his job back."

Sheriff Jeff Travis said he was unaware of Sims' criminal history because they happened before he took office in mid-2016.

Records kept under his administration show Sims was barred from the 911 dispatch center outside of his work duties after a woman complained he made unwanted sexual advances on her in 2016.

Sims recently had been working part time as a deputy while working another job with the parish police jury.

He hasn't worked since the shooting, and officials will discuss his employment in the near future, Chief Deputy Greg Phares said.

Family members, meanwhile, say they're planning future demonstrations in the parish.

"We're heartbroken," Phylicia Whitfield said. "But we're not going to stop until we get justice."

+2 Grand jury decision delayed in case of deputy who shot East Feliciana man fleeing store with raw chicken CLINTON — A hearing to consider bringing criminal charges against an East Feliciana sheriff's deputy responsible for shooting a fleeing man wh…