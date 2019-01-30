Souper Bowl
Helping in His Name Food Bank of Jackson is participating in the Souper Bowl of Caring to fight hunger and poverty in East Feliciana Parish on Sunday, the day of the Super Bowl football game. Several area churches have participated for years, and others are invited this year.
Collections can be monetary or an item of food for people in need. Participating organizations are asked to give 100 percent of donations directly to the food bank in their town or to donate to the Jackson food bank. For information, contact Beth Dawson at BDawson465@aol.com.
Adopt a dog
Must Luv Dogs, which serves Zachary and East Feliciana Parish, is holding an adoption event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 9 at Pet Sense, 5875 Main St., Zachary. The group will also be holding a microchip special: $20 per pet.
Clinton Market
February has 28 days, and the first Saturday is the monthly market held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Courthouse Square in Clinton. It's a chance to get fresh eggs, fresh produce, live bunnies, ready-to-plant shrubs and plants, original art, porch furniture and more.
Spring seminar
The LSU AgCenter Feliciana Spring Seminar Series will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 21 and Feb. 28 at the West Feliciana Parish Library. Refreshments will be provided. Scheduled speakers include:
Feb. 21: "Super Plants and Other Winners for Your Landscape," by Allen Owings; "Pollinator Plants," by Jessie Hoover.
Feb. 28: "Louisiana Black Bear Conservation," by Paul Davidson; "Small Fruits for the Landscape," by Mary Helen Ferguson.
Help West Feliciana baseball
The fourth annual First Pitch Dinner in support of West Feliciana High's baseball team is set for Feb. 16. A social hour and silent auction start at 6 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., coach Gannon Achord and speaker Ryan Theriot are scheduled, followed by a live auction at 8 p.m. Dress is business casual. Tickets are $40.
East Feliciana library events
- My Free Taxes, which helps anyone making less than $66,000, will be available at Audubon Regional Library. It will be at the Clinton branch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb 16. It will be at the Jackson branch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb 23.
- Tuesday will feature Head Start Story Time at 9 a.m., open to all children ages 5 and younger. Sessions also will be held March 12 and April 2.
Candidate announcement deadline
The Democrat and Watchman will publish campaign announcements for the upcoming special election to fill seats in District 18 and 62. All announcements must include candidate's name, age, employment, political party and education. Please include a telephone number.
All announcements must be received by Feb 2. Email announcements and a photograph to extra@theadvocate.com.
All announcements will be edited for style and length.
For information, call editor Darlene Denstorff at (225) 388-0215.
Nursing home visit
On Feb. 12, Sherobee Baptist Church, under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods, will visit Country Manor Nursing Home, 15243 La. 10, St. Francisville. The church will present a Black History Month program with speakers Hannah Mcquitor, Fannie Hampton, Sheral Milinor, Tom Parker, Rosa Broadway, Emily Stewart and Woods.
Golf for the Chamber
The East Feliciana Chamber of Commerce is holding its golf tournament at The Bluffs on March 18. Registration and lunch for the four-person scramble starts at noon. Visit eastfelicianachamber.org, then click events and find March 18 to get information and to register. Call (225) 634-7155 for information.
Group offers teacher grants, student scholarships
The West Feliciana Education Foundation is offering its 2019 Grants for Innovative Teaching and its annual scholarship for seniors. Deadline for educator applications is March 15. Deadline for scholarships is April 18. Visit westfelicianaeducationfoundation.wildapricot.org for information and applications on both.