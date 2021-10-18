The West Feliciana Saints got back in the win column Friday with a 52-20 win over the Mentorship Academy.
The Saints were already up 36-14 when they drove down the field and punched in another touchdown with just over a minute left in the first half. The Saints were able to get the ball back with just over 30 seconds left in the half and ran a trick play, a wide receiver pass, for an 80-yard touchdown right before the end of the half. A failed two-point conversion saw the Saints go into halftime up 49-14 on the Mentorship Academy. From that point, it was all over but the shouting.
It is the second win in a row for a Saints team that has bounced back in a major way from three losses earlier in the season, moving now to 3-4 on the season. It is a frustrating record for the Saints, with losses in overtime to Brusly and at Parkview coming by a combined 4 points, but the current momentum they have could very well see the team finish the regular season well over .500. Their next outing comes against Collegiate Baton Rouge, a team that has yet to score a point this season and has lost every game by at least 54 points. That game will be played away on Friday.
Next, we move to East Feliciana who bounced back from last week’s loss to Port Allen with a major win over Capitol High School. The final score in that game was 41-6, as the Tigers picked up their first district win and move to 3-3 on the season. Coming up Friday is an away game at Dunham High School, another district matchup that will see two sets of Tigers go head-to-head. The East Feliciana Tigers will hope to keep momentum rolling against a Dunham team who are fresh off a loss in a 44-40 shootout at Episcopal High School. Regardless of circumstance, this is most certainly a game with massive district implications, and one that you do not want to miss.
Keeping with the theme of winning big, Slaughter Charter were dominant once again Friday. In their homecoming game, the Knights put away the Rebels of Central Private by a score of 44-21. With that win, the Knights move to 5-1 on the season, the only blip coming in a hard-fought loss to Northeast High School two weeks ago. This first season under coach William “Scooter” Myers.
Myers has been nothing if not a roaring success thus far, and the Knights will hope to keep the good times rolling into their last two games of the regular season. They will have a bye this week, meaning no football Oct. 22 for the Knights. The next time we will see them take the field Oct. 29 in an away game at Grant High School.
Finally, we come to the Silliman Institute who moved to 2-7 on the season following a 35-14 loss at home against Cathedral High School of Natchez, Mississippi. The Wildcats have one game left this season, and it comes Friday on the road against a mega-tough Copiah Academy who currently sit at 7-2 on the season. For the Wildcats, it would be a big deal to beat Copiah Academy on their home turf, an upset win that would serve as a wonderful final memory of what can only be categorized as an underwhelming 2021 season.