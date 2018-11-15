Clinton Mayor Lori Ann Bell was arrested again Thursday morning, this time accused of spending the town's police funds on a tent and banner that were illegally embossed with her name, according to her arrest warrant.

Bell was booked into East Feliciana Parish Jail on counts of theft and malfeasance in office, according to jail officials. She was released on the same $20,000 bail from her prior arrest in October, when she was accused of abuse of office and entering illegally into a contract to lease four police vehicles, according to court filings.

The contract for the vehicles led to significant debt and financial difficulties for the small town north east of Baton Rouge.

In the latest arrest, Bell is accused of improperly spending money from the Clinton Police Department's Narcotics Fund on a tent and banner that she adorned with her name. The arrest report estimates that about $2,000 was misappropriated.

Three checks from the narcotics fund went to pay for the tent and banner, which investigators say was a misuse of public funds, alleging that it entails felony theft.

"All three checks were issued from that account ... for a tent and banner," the report says. "All three checks were signed by former Town of Clinton Police Chief Fredrick Dunn, although they were written by someone else."

Dunn, who was arrested with Bell in October after the vehicle lease investigation, told officials he asked Bell about purchasing a tent from the Narcotics Fund for narcotics education and awareness. He said Bell agreed, but said she wanted her name embossed on it, the arrest report says.

Dunn said he knew nothing about the banner until he received a call from a vendor saying the banner was ready and that he needed to sign a check for it. He said he only signed the checks drawn from the narcotics fund account, but did not write them.

The tent was made with Mayor Bell's name on it and the banner had both her name and photograph, the arrest report says.

Louisiana law does not allow for public funds to be used for "the payments of the cost of any advertisement containing therein the name of any public official whether elected or appointed," the report says.

The report also cites an attorney general opinion which states that a public official's name on public property "is the equivalent of an advertisement absent special circumstances."

Bell's arrest Thursday is the latest development in recent investigations into allegations of mishandling of public funds and abuse of office in Clinton. The investigations are being conducted by State Police and the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office.

Bell and Dunn both pleaded not guilty this week to a charge of malfeasance in office, after an investigation into the town's contract to lease four Chevrolet Tahoes as police units. The vehicles have since been returned after missed payments.

Dunn resigned from his post following his arrest in October.

Subpoenas filed during the course of the Clinton investigation had shown that investigators were looking into the town police department's narcotics fund and the Mayor's Court. The court documents alleged money was illegally funneled out of the fund and the court was overcharging residents.

A subpoena was also filed last week in response to allegations that the East Feliciana School Board illegally diverted materials for private use and allowed a conflict of interest to influence financial agreements, the document shows. However, that investigation does not appear to involve either Bell or Dunn.