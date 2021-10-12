Addressing issue for post office boxes
People who have not been getting their mail in their post office boxes in St. Francisville should update their addresses with senders. As of Aug. 1, customers must use their P.O. Box number on their mail and packages, interim Postmaster Lea George said.
If you do not have your P.O. Box number on the mail or package, it will be returned.
If the company sending the item doesn’t accept P.O. Box numbers, put a slash and then the number. Examples:
Mary Jane
P.O. Box 901
St. Francisville, LA 70775
Mary Jane 9998 Commerce Dr./901
St. Francisville, LA 70775
Rubber Duck Derby for Scholarships
The West Feliciana Chamber will hold the first Rubber Duck Derby fundraiser for scholarships for local high school graduates at 10 a.m., Nov. 6 at the West Feliciana Sports Park Pond. Numbered raffle tickets will coordinate with rubber ducks, that will be launched into the pond where the fire department will spray the ducks to the other side for a chance to win prizes.
First place wins diamond stud earring, second place wins $1,000, third place wins a 50 inch smart TV, and fourth place is a crawfish pot and burner. Smaller prizes are available as well. Tickets are $10, available at rubberduckderby.vraffle.org. Winners do not have to be present.
Forum to gather healthy goals
The Solitude Healthy Communities Forum is planned for 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at Galilee Baptist Church, 7022 CR-563, St. Francisville. The meeting will be about two hours. The meeting is to learn from community leaders and others about the needs and concerns related to health in Solitude. The goal is to prioritize a list of issues related to health that either help or hinder the community and parish from being a healthy community.
East Feliciana 4-H selling sweet potatoes, more
The East Feliciana Parish 4-H Program is accepting orders for the annual Fall Commodity Fundraiser. This year, the sale will include Louisiana grown sweet potatoes and pecans. The order deadline is Oct. 25.
An online store will allow people to pay by credit/debit cards. The price increases online to include the service and transaction fees. Visit east-feliciana-4-h-foundation.square.site/fall-commodity-sale.
The other payment methods include checks and money orders made payable to the East Feliciana 4-H Foundation. Buyers may call in, drop by the East Feliciana Extension Office, or mail orders at 4419 Idlewild Road, Clinton, LA 70722. Order forms are available at www.lsuagcenter.com/articles/page1600892028852.
All orders will be available for pickup Nov. 11-12 at the East Feliciana Extension Office. Times of pickup will be announced later.
Needle art group to meet at library
The West Feliciana Parish library is relaunching Needles, Hooks, and Books for adults at 2 p.m. every Wednesday. Anyone who hand sews, knits, crochets, embroiders, cross stitches or works in a portable medium can bring their works in progress. All skill levels are welcome.
West Feliciana Trunk or Treat planned
Trunk or Treat will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at the West Feliciana Sports Park in the circle parking lot by the ball fields. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. A donation of $1 per car is asked. The trunk contest themes include scariest, favorite movie and West Feliciana pride. The concession stand will be open.
East Feliciana Council on Aging closed
The East Feliciana Council on Aging has closed due to the resurgence of the coronavirus throughout Louisiana. It will be closed until further notice.
Transportation is still being provided to all East Feliciana Parish residents for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Monday through Friday. Seniors ride free of charge. Transportation is provided daily for residents of any age to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Call (225) 683-9862 to schedule a ride.
Election delayed
The Oct. 9 election has been moved to Nov. 13 and the Nov. 13 election moved to Dec. 11.