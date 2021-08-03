Help the pets
The West Feliciana Animal Humane Society shelter needs additional volunteers. On Facebook, it said the shelter needs people who can put the shelter on their weekly schedule and work either 9 a.m.-noon or noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is open seven days a week.
"The work can be dirty, but it’s for a good cause," the group said in its post.
The volunteer form is at https://form.jotform.us/52974306630153.
East Feliciana COA reopens for lunch
The East Feliciana Council on Aging has reopened Monday through Friday and is serving lunch for seniors age 60-plus at 11:30 a.m. The office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call (225) 683-9862 the day before you plan to come to reserve a meal as meals must be ordered the day before.
Transportation is provided to all residents of the parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge Parish on Monday through Friday. Seniors ride free of charge. Free transportation is being provided for anyone of any age who needs to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Call (225) 683-9862 to schedule a ride.
Broadband research underway
West Feliciana Parish is asking people in the parish to use the speed test at https://dra.gov/research/broadband-mapping/#speedtest as often as possible.
This will provide an accurate representation for broadband funding. Data is collected about your broadband speed and used for a map of the parish to get grants and other support to improve broadband in our community.
Visit http://expressoptimizer.net/projects/DRA/speedtestmap.html to see what speeds have already been reported in the area.
People in other parishes can also participate in the speed tests.
Activities to remember
Memorial Mass for those who died during the COVID-19 pandemic: St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, of Zachary, and Our Lady of the Assumption in Clinton at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4826 Main St., Zachary, at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 7 for a vigil Mass. Call (225) 654-5778 or go to sjb-ola.org/CovidMemorial to register names to be remembered. A reception will follow with a chance to write notes of remembrance, sympathy and condolences.
Hands-free CPR classes: At West Feliciana Hospital the first Friday of every month at 10 a.m. The next classes are Aug. 6, Sept. 3 and Oct. 1. To register for this free class, contact the hospital at (225) 635-2443 or visit wfph.org.
Clinton Community Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the East Feliciana Courthouse Square. Fresh vegetables, fruit, handmade items, baked goods, plants, food and more. For information call (225) 405-8286.
East Feliciana Master Gardener class: Sept. 1 to Dec. 15. The fee is $185. Apply at www.lsuagcenter.com/FelicianaMG or contact county agent Jessie Hoover at jhoover@agcenter.lsu.edu or (225) 683-3101. Applications are due by Aug. 13.
Audubon under the Oaks: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at Audubon State Historic Site, 11788 La. 965, St. Francisville to celebrate the bicentennial of John James Audubon’s visit to the Felicianas. $75 per person, 200 for sale. Hard-copy tickets are at Audubon State Historic Site; the Bank of St. Francisville, 5700 Commerce St.; or the West Feliciana Historical Society and Museum, 11757 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville. Online tickets at bontempstix.com.
Royal Blue Club: Booster program for West Feliciana High School athletics. Several sponsorship levels are available. Visit https://tinyurl.com/sajvzrwx. To become an active member of the Royal Blue Club Committee, contact genres@wfpsb.org.