ALEXANDRIA — The next deadline for Conservation Stewardship Program applications to be considered for funding in fiscal year 2021 is March 31.
The 2018 Farm Bill made several changes to the conservation program, which helps agricultural producers take the conservation activities on their farm or ranch to the next level.
“CSP continues to be a very effective tool for private landowners working to achieve their conservation and management goals,” said Chad Kacir, state conservationist for NRCS in Louisiana. “I encourage producers who may be interested in taking their conservation to the next level to submit an application as soon as possible.”
While applications are accepted throughout the year, interested producers should submit applications to their local NRCS office by March 31, to ensure their applications are considered for 2021 funding.
In addition, participants with existing CSP contracts expiring Dec. 31 can access the benefits of the program through an option to renew their contracts for an additional five years if they agree to adopt additional activities to achieve higher levels of conservation on their lands.
NRCS will mail contract renewal notification letters to all participants whose contracts expire in 2021, which will contain instructions on how to apply for renewal. Applications to renew expiring contracts are due by March 31.