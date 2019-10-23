Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism will hold the 2020 Louisiana Rural Tourism Conference on May 14-15. The conference is part of the Rural Tourism Development Initiative, which offers technical and marketing assistance to rural communities across Louisiana.
“The Rural Tourism Development Initiative and this conference are an important part of our effort to increase visitation to locations all over the state,” Nungesser said. “This conference provides an opportunity to bring our tourism partners together to learn best practices and new creative ways to market their cities and regions.”
The 2020 Rural Tourism Conference will utilize a hands-on approach to demonstrate ways to apply experiential storytelling to visitor activities and leverage unique regional histories and cultures.