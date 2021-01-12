East Feliciana Parish Prison bookings Dec. 3-Jan. 5:

Dec. 3

Bakari Andrews: 22; 6174 La. 63, Clinton; bench warrant

Dec. 5

Troy Collins: 42; 10319 Roosevelt St., Clinton; burglary of an inhabited dwelling, looting, three bench warrants, attempted bank fraud, aggravated flight from officer

Jason Young: 46; 3780 Cypress Park Drive, Zachary; bench warrant

Dec. 7

Walter Jackson: 19; 4142 La. 956, Ethel; bench warrant

Dec. 8

Travis Barber: 30; 23843 Plank Road, Clinton; fugitive

Charles Moten: 37; 11699 Liberty Highway, Clinton; vagrancy/habitual drunk; pedestrian on highway

Chilon Dunn: 28; 2144 George Brown Road, Clinton; bench warrant, aggravated battery

Dec. 9

David Sahr: 28; 3362 Rock St., Jackson; fugitive

Dec. 10

Matthew Etheridge: 39; 120 Chance Lane, Pine Grove; fugitive warrant

Dec. 11

Jonathon Deviller: 33; 2337 Violet St., Jackson; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, simple criminal damage to property, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating a vehicle while license is suspended, six bench warrants

Mary Kelly: 42; 4019 Kelly Lane, Slaughter; aggravated assault with a firearm

Dec. 12

Andrew Cody Lea: 35; 2244 La. 958, Slaughter; two bench warrants

Edgar Weems: 61; 89 Braddock Road, Decatur, Mississippi; DWI fourth offense, illuminating lights required, operating a vehicle with suspended license, possession of methamphetamine, possession of synthetic cannabinoid

Brian Young: 48; 3739 La. 952, Jackson; fugitive warrant

Dec. 14

Leonard Jeremiah: 30; 10623 Walker Road, St. Francisville; general speed law, proper equipment required on vehicles, vehicle license required, deposit of license in lieu of security upon arrest, resisting an officer by flight and two counts of resisting arrest

Dec. 15

Curtis Howard Jr.: 25; 9588 Great Smokey Ave., Baton Rouge; aggravated flight from an officer, possession of marijuana, careless operation, maximum speed limit, expired license plate, improper lane usage

Dec. 16

Roselyn Jones: 42; 5565 Gilead Road, Clinton; oral sexual battery, malfeasance in office, exploitation of the infirmed

Kristen Brown: 27; 9534 Spike Ridge Ave., Zachary; DWI first offense, careless operation

Dec. 21

Marcus Weatherspoon: 38; 5834 Dennis Mack Lane, Ethel; bench warrant

Matthew Faulk: 28; 214 Sunny Lane, Lafayette; pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13

Steven Smith: 19; 5350 Groom Road, Baker; carnal knowledge of a juvenile

Dec. 22

Maisha Beauchamp: 29; 6917 Kinnon Lane, Ethel; exploitation of the infirmed, malfeasance in office

Devlin Barber: 22; 10490 Jorroson Lane, Ethel; driving on a roadway laned for traffic, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II with intent to distribute

Dec. 26

Danny Bell: 39; 8137 S. Lakeshore Drive, Ethel; domestic abuse battery

Cameron Curtis: 21; 7903 John Turner Lane, Ethel; aggravated burglary, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments

Dec. 28

Braden Bankston: 18; 10805 Reiley St., Clinton; theft of a motor vehicle, simple criminal damage to property

Dec. 29

Tyquan Vessell: 24; 3300 Franklin St., Jackson; simple assault, remaining after forbidden

Hayes Turner: 53; 11622 Railroad St., Clinton; theft

Leonard Flemings: 48; 5077 Cadillac St., Baton Rouge; two bench warrants, harassment telephone calls, stalking

Johnny Nelson: 52; 108 Hughes St., Plain Dealing; domestic abuse battery

Dec. 30

Canithiaus Williams: 21; 4547 Felix Lee Road, Ethel; two counts domestic abuse battery, violations of protective order

Jamison Efferson: 45; 11015 Beco Road, St. Amant; first offense DWI, tail lamps, driving on right side no exception

Jan. 2

Kevin Daniels: 39; 10235 Plank Road, Clinton; domestic abuse battery

George Powell: 33; 613 Anne Moody Road, Centreville, Mississippi; DWI second offense, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle, driving on roadway laned for traffic

Jan. 3

Kelson Gilliard: 23; 721 Monarch Drive, Clinton; simple burglary

Jan 4

Lee Blouin: 39; 7859 Reilly Lane, Ethel; simple battery, disturbing the peace

Calvin Gaines: 26; 60 Mary Lane, Woodville, Mississippi; probation violator

Candace Norton: 45; 6258 Pride-Port Hudson Road, Slaughter; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling

Jan. 6

Samantha Berard: 50; 17960 Will Avenue, Greenwell Springs; two counts of possession of Schedule II, two counts of distribution of legend drugs

