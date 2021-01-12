East Feliciana Parish Prison bookings Dec. 3-Jan. 5:
Dec. 3
Bakari Andrews: 22; 6174 La. 63, Clinton; bench warrant
Dec. 5
Troy Collins: 42; 10319 Roosevelt St., Clinton; burglary of an inhabited dwelling, looting, three bench warrants, attempted bank fraud, aggravated flight from officer
Jason Young: 46; 3780 Cypress Park Drive, Zachary; bench warrant
Dec. 7
Walter Jackson: 19; 4142 La. 956, Ethel; bench warrant
Dec. 8
Travis Barber: 30; 23843 Plank Road, Clinton; fugitive
Charles Moten: 37; 11699 Liberty Highway, Clinton; vagrancy/habitual drunk; pedestrian on highway
Chilon Dunn: 28; 2144 George Brown Road, Clinton; bench warrant, aggravated battery
Dec. 9
David Sahr: 28; 3362 Rock St., Jackson; fugitive
Dec. 10
Matthew Etheridge: 39; 120 Chance Lane, Pine Grove; fugitive warrant
Dec. 11
Jonathon Deviller: 33; 2337 Violet St., Jackson; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, simple criminal damage to property, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating a vehicle while license is suspended, six bench warrants
Mary Kelly: 42; 4019 Kelly Lane, Slaughter; aggravated assault with a firearm
Dec. 12
Andrew Cody Lea: 35; 2244 La. 958, Slaughter; two bench warrants
Edgar Weems: 61; 89 Braddock Road, Decatur, Mississippi; DWI fourth offense, illuminating lights required, operating a vehicle with suspended license, possession of methamphetamine, possession of synthetic cannabinoid
Brian Young: 48; 3739 La. 952, Jackson; fugitive warrant
Dec. 14
Leonard Jeremiah: 30; 10623 Walker Road, St. Francisville; general speed law, proper equipment required on vehicles, vehicle license required, deposit of license in lieu of security upon arrest, resisting an officer by flight and two counts of resisting arrest
Dec. 15
Curtis Howard Jr.: 25; 9588 Great Smokey Ave., Baton Rouge; aggravated flight from an officer, possession of marijuana, careless operation, maximum speed limit, expired license plate, improper lane usage
Dec. 16
Roselyn Jones: 42; 5565 Gilead Road, Clinton; oral sexual battery, malfeasance in office, exploitation of the infirmed
Kristen Brown: 27; 9534 Spike Ridge Ave., Zachary; DWI first offense, careless operation
Dec. 21
Marcus Weatherspoon: 38; 5834 Dennis Mack Lane, Ethel; bench warrant
Matthew Faulk: 28; 214 Sunny Lane, Lafayette; pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13
Steven Smith: 19; 5350 Groom Road, Baker; carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Dec. 22
Maisha Beauchamp: 29; 6917 Kinnon Lane, Ethel; exploitation of the infirmed, malfeasance in office
Devlin Barber: 22; 10490 Jorroson Lane, Ethel; driving on a roadway laned for traffic, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II with intent to distribute
Dec. 26
Danny Bell: 39; 8137 S. Lakeshore Drive, Ethel; domestic abuse battery
Cameron Curtis: 21; 7903 John Turner Lane, Ethel; aggravated burglary, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments
Dec. 28
Braden Bankston: 18; 10805 Reiley St., Clinton; theft of a motor vehicle, simple criminal damage to property
Dec. 29
Tyquan Vessell: 24; 3300 Franklin St., Jackson; simple assault, remaining after forbidden
Hayes Turner: 53; 11622 Railroad St., Clinton; theft
Leonard Flemings: 48; 5077 Cadillac St., Baton Rouge; two bench warrants, harassment telephone calls, stalking
Johnny Nelson: 52; 108 Hughes St., Plain Dealing; domestic abuse battery
Dec. 30
Canithiaus Williams: 21; 4547 Felix Lee Road, Ethel; two counts domestic abuse battery, violations of protective order
Jamison Efferson: 45; 11015 Beco Road, St. Amant; first offense DWI, tail lamps, driving on right side no exception
Jan. 2
Kevin Daniels: 39; 10235 Plank Road, Clinton; domestic abuse battery
George Powell: 33; 613 Anne Moody Road, Centreville, Mississippi; DWI second offense, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle, driving on roadway laned for traffic
Jan. 3
Kelson Gilliard: 23; 721 Monarch Drive, Clinton; simple burglary
Jan 4
Lee Blouin: 39; 7859 Reilly Lane, Ethel; simple battery, disturbing the peace
Calvin Gaines: 26; 60 Mary Lane, Woodville, Mississippi; probation violator
Candace Norton: 45; 6258 Pride-Port Hudson Road, Slaughter; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Jan. 6
Samantha Berard: 50; 17960 Will Avenue, Greenwell Springs; two counts of possession of Schedule II, two counts of distribution of legend drugs