Thursday
Menu: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garden salad with Italian dressing, Italian blend vegetables, white dinner roll, apple cobbler
Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
Friday
Menu: Barbecue bone-in chicken, loaded potatoes, southern green beans, whole-wheat bread, margarine, orange
Exercise class/blood pressure checks: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Monday
Menu: Chicken cacciatore, Brussel sprouts, glazed carrots, dinner roll, margarine, fig bar snack cake
Exercise class/January Birthday Party: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Tuesday
Menu: Hot dog with chili on bun, coleslaw, fiesta potatoes, spiced apple slices
Games: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Wednesday
Menu: Beef taco salad over corn chips, shredded cheddar, lettuce and tomato, sour cream/taco sauce, chuckwagon corn, pineapple
Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Jan. 30
Menu: Chicken divan casserole, southern green beans, stewed tomatoes, whole-wheat bread, margarine, banana marshmallow snack cake
Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.
The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.