Thursday

Menu: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garden salad with Italian dressing, Italian blend vegetables, white dinner roll, apple cobbler

Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana

Friday

Menu: Barbecue bone-in chicken, loaded potatoes, southern green beans, whole-wheat bread, margarine, orange

Exercise class/blood pressure checks: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Monday

Menu: Chicken cacciatore, Brussel sprouts, glazed carrots, dinner roll, margarine, fig bar snack cake

Exercise class/January Birthday Party: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Tuesday

Menu: Hot dog with chili on bun, coleslaw, fiesta potatoes, spiced apple slices

Games: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Wednesday

Menu: Beef taco salad over corn chips, shredded cheddar, lettuce and tomato, sour cream/taco sauce, chuckwagon corn, pineapple

Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Jan. 30

Menu: Chicken divan casserole, southern green beans, stewed tomatoes, whole-wheat bread, margarine, banana marshmallow snack cake

Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana

The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.

The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.

