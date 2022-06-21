Summer at the library
Don't forget that Audubon Regional Library and West Feliciana Parish Library are offering "Oceans of Possibilities" as the summer 2022 reading program. Both have reading programs.
In East Feliciana, Audubon is offering grab-bag craft kits starting on Monday each week.
Audubon’s branches in Jackson, Clinton (which will meet at Clinton United Methodist Church, 11321 Old South Drive) and St. Helena are having story time and computer classes each week.
In Jackson, Michelle’s Magical Poodle Show is at 10 a.m. July 5 and Lady Chops is at 10 a.m. July 25. In Clinton, Michelle’s Magical Poodle Show is at 12:30 p.m. July 5 and Lady Chops is at 2 p.m. July 25, and in St. Helena, Michelle’s Magical Poodle Show is at 3 p.m. July 5 and Lady Chops is at 11 a.m. July 23.
Visit audubonregional.net for a schedule of events.
For the West Feliciana Parish Library, visit www.wfplibrary.org/summer for information on its activities.
West Feliciana Middle School students can visit the library between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. June 23 and July 14 and 28 to take Accelerated Reader tests for school credit.
Artists of any age or ability are invited to contribute art to display over the summer at the library.
The library also has kits for people who wish to explore hobbies, as well as crafts, story times and shows, games, book clubs, movies and more.
On June 23, Kabuki Dancers from the Acadiana area will use a mixture of dance, drums and spoken word to entertain and excite while delivering a positive message to kids and their families.
Any teen entering sixth grade or any higher grade is welcome to attend. Snacks are provided at all teen events. Teen events are 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays all summer.
Music coming
Put June 23 on your calendar for the next Vibes in the Ville. The Remnants will be performing.
Road closure
A complete road closure was planned to start Monday just north of the Bluffs entrance on La. 965. It will remain closed for approximately four weeks for bridge repair. Traffic will use La. 965 to U.S. 61 to La. 10 to La. 965.
Emergency vehicles will not be able to pass through the project.
OLLI membership open
OLLI membership enrollment is open for the upcoming academic year from July 1 through June 30. Enroll and pay online at https://online.lsu.edu/continuing-education/olli-lsu/ or by calling or emailing the LSU OLLI office at (225) 578-2500 or via email at olli@outreach.lsu.edu.
Early bird registration for summer classes will begin June 13. Purchase a membership first, then enroll and pay for classes. OLLI at LSU — Felicianas Chapter has announced several classes.