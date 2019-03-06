The Knights of Columbus Council No. 7856 weekly Lenten Fish Fry starts Friday and run every Friday through April 12.
The proceeds from the dinners fund religious and charitable programs. The dinners are $9 including a drink and dessert for dine-in or take-out.
Get fit this spring
Several fitness classes are being offered in West Feliciana. Visit West Feliciana Sports Park on Facebook to find contact information for the various teachers.
Legal help at library
Audubon Regional Library and Southeast Legal Services are offering a monthly Ask a Lawyer service. Appointments are not needed. The service is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday in Clinton.
Free cancer test kit
In recognition of National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, Lane Gastroenterology will distribute free EZ DETECT™ test kits during March. Stop by 6550 Main Street, Suite 3500 in Zachary, between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday to pick up a free kit. For information call (225) 658-6780.
Civil War Symposium
The third annual Baton Rouge Civil War Symposium is April 5-7 at the Louisiana Resource Center for Educators, 5550 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge. The event includes a special tour of Port Hudson, which allows access to land not a part of the state historic site. Early bird pricing ends Friday. Visit brcwrt.com/2019-symposium.html for details.
Annual Scout garage sale
Boy Scout Troop 51 will have its annual garage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, at the Jackson Civic Center.
Annual antique show
The 54th annual Jackson Assembly Antiques and Art Show is March 29-31 in downtown Jackson. Antiques and collectibles; art from regional artists and craftsman; lunch; and dessert will be on sale. Visit jacksonassemblyantiquesshow.com for information. The $10 entrance fee is good for all three days.
Upcoming events
- Tunica Hills Music Festival and Jam Session is March 30 in St. Francisville.
- Parish 2 Parish Networking Luncheon for the chambers in East and West Feliciana parishes is April 11. Contact BJ Militello at (225) 346-8343 or bjm@batonrougebbb.org.
- Lip Sync Battle is April 13 at West Feliciana Sports Park. Call (225) 784-8447 to sign up.
- The second annual Spring Fling Fun Pickleball Tournament is April 27. Contact Pat Heurtin at patheurtin@aol.com or Howard Ward at ward1594@cox.net.
- The West Feliciana High Royal Blue Club Spring Swing golf scramble is April 28. Contact Shelley Genre at (225) 635-4561 or sgenres@wfpsb.org.
- Angola's Spring Rodeo is April 27-28. Call (226) 655-2030 or visit www.angolarodeo.com for tickets.
- Color the Night, a fundraiser at Barn Hill Preserve, is May 11.
- The sixth annual Walker Percy Weekend is May 31-June 2 in St. Francisville.
- Young Songbirds 2019 with David Hinson dates have been set. Ages 11-18 will meet July 8-12, and ages 7-10 will meet July 15-19 at BirdMan Coffee. For information, contact Lynn Wood at birdmancoffee@bellsouth.net.
- State parks in the area have many events scheduled. Check crt.state.la.us or with the parks directly for specifics.