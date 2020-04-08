The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has prepared a draft Programmatic Environmental Assessment for the potential use of genetically engineered crops on national wildlife refuges in the southeastern United States, a news release said.
The National Wildlife Refuge System, the public lands network managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, employs a number of wildlife management practices to deliver specific conservation objectives on each of the nation’s 568 national wildlife refuges. The use of genetically engineered crops by farmers on refuges in the southeast region can help refuge managers meet the purposes of the refuge and provide wildlife forage for birds and other wildlife, the release said. Supporting waterfowl populations is a priority purpose for many southeastern refuges.
Most refuges that use agriculture as a management tool do so in cooperation with local farmers in order to meet habitat and wildlife management objectives, the release said. In exchange for use of the land, growers leave a percentage of the crops in the field as forage for wildlife.
Cooperative farming is an effective, cost-efficient way for refuges to support waterfowl populations, which provide opportunities for hunting, wildlife observation and photography, and are an indication of a healthy wetland environment.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service limited the use of genetically engineered crops on refuges in 2014. As a result, some refuges no longer are able to provide the amount of forage they once did, the release said. There may be situations where the use of engineered crops is essential to meet the purposes of the refuge and the energy needs of birds and other wildlife. Therefore, in 2018, the agency announced an update allowing for the reconsideration and possible use of GECs.
This draft assessment evaluates potential impacts of the use of crops in the southeastern United States based on the best available science. The service is soliciting public comment on the draft assessment until April 19. Comments and questions must be submitted in writing to fw4_gmcpea@fws.gov or mailed to Pamala Wingrove, branch chief, conservation planning, USFWS, Southeast Region, 1875 Century Boulevard NE, Atlanta, GA, 30345.
For information and a copy of the draft PEA, visit sites.google.com/site/fwsregion4gmcpeis/home.