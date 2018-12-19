Holiday services planned
- The Magnolia Full Gospel Baptist Church, 7910 U.S. 61 North, St. Francisville, is holding its Christmas Worship Service at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
- The Magnolia Full Gospel Baptist Church New Year’s Eve Worship Service starts at 10 p.m. Dec. 31. The Rev. Milton Coats is pastor.
- Phillip's Masonic Lodge No. 238 and Order of Eastern Star Progressive Chapter No. 186, of Clinton, invites everyone to join with them in celebrating Holy St. John's Night service at 7 p.m., Friday, at St. Paul No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church, 5575 La. 952, Wilson.
Zachary library teen group sets reunion
The Zachary Library Teen Council will hold a reunion celebrating its 15th year at 6 p.m. Dec. 27 at the Zachary Branch Library. All previous members, along with family and friends, are invited to participate. Registration by calling (225) 658-1870 is requested. The local organization was formed in 2003 and is thought to be one of the longest-running library councils in Louisiana. The group supports the library as it strives to make it a better place for teens. This includes facilitating quiz bowls, annual open mic nights, visiting assisted living and adopting a veteran. It is open to youth in grades six and up.
Library repairs
The Jackson Branch of the Audubon Regional Library will be closed through the holidays for ceiling repairs. Audubon Director Michele Jones said they hope to be open by Jan. 5. In the meantime, patrons can return books in the return box in front of the library or renew books by calling (225) 683-8753. Also, library users can use their cards at Clinton or Greensburg.
Holiday blood donation
Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, will have the bloodmobile at Audubon Market from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20. Schedule an appointment to donate at vitalant.org or call (877) 25V-ITAL. The process takes an hour from check-in to refreshments, but donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their health history the day they donate at vitalant.org.
Christmas on the Hill
Barn Hill Preserve is holding its Christmas event Friday and Saturday. The event will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Animal shows, a petting zoo, Christmas lights and photo stations will be available. For an additional fee, participants can encounter a sloth, take a photo with Santa and purchase hot chocolate. Visit Barn Hill Preserve on Facebook for information and to purchase tickets.
State parks
- Rosedown Plantation State Historic Site will show off 19th-century Christmas decorations through Dec. 31. The site is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Most of the program will have early to mid-19th century décor in the Main House and its exterior. A tabletop tree with 19th-century ornaments will be shown.
- The Josiah P. Hammond Civil War collection is still on display at Port Hudson State Historic Site. This collection of U.S. Navy artifacts is rare and will be on display until June 2023.