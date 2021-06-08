Meeting 5-11-2021.jpg

On May 11, 2021, at its regular meeting, Phillip’s Masonic Lodge #38 of Clinton, honored members for their years of service, including, from left, brothers Willie White, 35 years; Samuel Brown Jr., 50 years; and Warren Jefferson, 40 years. Not pictured are John L. Turner, 45 years; Alvin Wilson, 40 years; John Bell, 20 years; and David Thomas Jr.,15 years.

 Provided photo from Charlie Jarrell Jr.

