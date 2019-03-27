The East Feliciana Ministers Conference was Feb. 16 at the Jackson Civic Center in Jackson. The theme of the conference was “His Mandate, Our Mission.”
The Anointed Singers, of Jackson, provided music throughout the evening.
Among the pastors with roles in the program were the Rev. Frederick Mack, the Rev. Clyde McNell, the Rev. DayShawn Harris, the Rev. Rodney Freeman, vice president of the East Feliciana Ministers Conference, and group president Dr. Burnett King Sr.
The Rev. Melvin Rushing presented a review of the book “The Five Love Languages” by Gary Chapman. He explained how people speak different love languages — five ways people speak and understand emotional love. Rushing explained the five languages were words of affirmation, quality time, receiving gifts, acts of service and physical touch. He suggested all pastors buy the book for their church libraries because it is a good source for marriage counseling.
After a meal, presentations were made by the Rev. Alvin Joesoph, of the Fourth District Associate Ministers Division, and Dr. Rene F. Brown, the Fourth District president/moderator, as well as Dr. Burneett King.