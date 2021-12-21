Audubon Regional Library recently received a special round of funding to help the library system further respond directly and immediately to the many needs of its communities as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Through the American Rescue Plan Act, the Institute for Museum and Library Services awarded $3,012,150 to the State Library of Louisiana to be disbursed to public libraries in Louisiana. Audubon Regional Library has received $94,129 of that funding.
Michele Jones, director for Audubon Regional Library, said she “is excited to be receiving the additional funds which have measured guidelines for spending and accountability.”
The State Library of Louisiana has a long-standing partnership with Louisiana’s 340 public libraries providing assistance in all areas of library service, a news release said. This includes disbursing federal funding when it is available.
The funds are to provide economic relief as quickly as possible to every parish library system in Louisiana to support public libraries as they continue to assist families with all of their information needs as a result of the pandemic.
Items purchased
Audubon Regional Library will focus these funds on expanding digital network access and addressing digital inclusion. Each location will have a set of laptops that can be used by patrons within the library so they can safely distance from others for health reasons. These will also be able to be used to teach basic computer skills classes or by small home-school groups who need to be on the computers together. If a small study group needs to come in and access computers together for study or project and group work, they can come to the library and use the laptops while at the library.
Audubon’s patrons need access to health and employment applications. Each library received computer cameras to aid in the applications for services that require a photo ID. In addition, the library has obtained large print keyboards for the visually impaired, enhanced its large print collection, and added to its e-book and audiobook collection through Cloud Library.
Some of the resources that Audubon Regional Library has acquired benefit the schools and children of the parish. These include Scholastic Go!, a vetted and trusted K-12 resource for educational research for reports and assignments in school, and Science Flix, an online STEM resource for students that shows experiments and other scientific information for science fairs.
Kanopy, an educational and entertainment streaming service that is offered for free to anyone who has a library card, was purchased. Also acquired were NewsBank and Black Life in America, which focus on current and past informational documents and resources for further research and news sources.
Heritage Hub was also acquired. It is a collection of obituaries dating into the 1700s. This can be accessed by anyone with a library card and will aid in historical education as well as genealogy.
Access the new products
Patrons who need help to access all of these sources can come to their library branch or log into the newly acquired Niche Academy, which is a tutorial and training site that houses short videos to help people set up accounts and access these items on your devices.
Or visit the closest branch — Clinton, Jackson, St. Helena in Greensburg — and the library staff will help.
Find these resources on the library website at audubonregional.net under the tabs for education, streaming and digital news. The library has included links to digital versions of the magazines Country Roads and Tiger Rag. All it takes is a library card to access all of these resources for free.
“Public libraries are essential to the well-being of our entire state and provide critical access points for Louisianans to obtain the information and services that they need to thrive and succeed. This has never been more true than during the current pandemic, which has exposed the vulnerability of many of our citizens and their lack of internet access, as well as the degree to which they rely upon in-person and online assistance and access to life changing information provided by their public libraries,“ said State Librarian Rebecca Hamilton.
She continued, “This funding will provide additional relief to our parish public libraries, who have reached far beyond the walls of their libraries, deep into their communities to ensure that they have what they need the most right now — access to information, technology, and broadband.”
For information on the Audubon Regional Library and its resources, visit audubonregional.net or call (225) 683-8753.