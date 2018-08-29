Wildcats Counting on Strong Leaders in 2018
Coach TJ Davis goes into his 10th year as the head football coach at Silliman Institute excited about the leadership present to bring the Wildcats back to their winning ways. He said leaders emerged over the summer — a key element that has been missing the past two years.
The 2017 season saw the Wildcats post a 4-7 record with an opening round playoff loss to Riverfield Academy. District opponents Adams County Christian, Cathedral, and Central Private will see a Silliman team in 2018 that returns explosive weapons like junior Jack Jackson and senior Ben LeJeune.
In additional to their explosiveness, Davis praised Jackson, LeJeune, Richard Hurst, Brooks Kelly, and Brock Berthelot for really stepping up and being leaders over the summer. “Everybody is buying in and multiple kids are stepping up to be coaches on the field, in the weight room, and in the locker room. They are growing together,” said.
Silliman returns five starters to operate the Wildcats version of the spread offense. Jack Jackson returns for his junior campaign after piling up an impressive 3,150 all-purpose yards in 2017. Jackson was also the second leading tackler on defense last year. “Jack is explosive, elusive, and quite a talent to have on the team,” Davis said. His productivity will be relied upon more heavily with the graduation of 2017 all district running back Patrick Crain. Holt McNabb and Darius Colenberg will also see carries in the Wildcats backfield.
LeJeune returns to play receiver on offense. Last year LeJeune accounted for 1,200 all-purpose yards and on the other side of the football coach Davis considers him “the best corner in the district, he is gritty tough, fundamentally sound, and always does his job.”
Sophomore Hastings Dawson, a Parkview Baptist transfer, brought his 6’3” 175-pound frame back home to take over quarterback for the Wildcats with the graduation of all district quarterback Myles Simmons. “Miles was in our system a long time. There may be some growing pains early, but Hastings is so smart he will pick things up and already has at camp,” the coach said.
Dawson’s likely passing targets will be returning starter LeJeune and receivers Nathan Mock, Holt McNabb, Berthelot, and Hunter Harrell. Davis indicated that the Wildcats will be two or three deep at the skill positions.
The offensive line was hit hard by graduation. Coach Davis said “size will be an area of concern as we graduated four linemen that averaged... 270-plus pounds. We are going to try to be a quick-hitting team on offense to take advantage of our speed.”
The offensive line will likely start Jack Bishop, Richard Hurst, Sean Weber, and Brooks Kelly.
Silliman employs a 3-4 defense to take advantage of their linebackers. The defense is loaded with returning starters including the top four tacklers from 2017 (Jackson, LeJeune, Kelly and Bishop). Three starters return in the defensive backfield (Jackson, LeJeune, and Peyton Bickham) with Berthelot anticipated to round out the secondary. The linebacker unit will likely consist of Hurst, Kelly, Culenberg and Nathan Mock. Sean Weber and Logan Halbrook will man the ends with Bishop at nose guard.
Similar to the offense, the Wildcats will be smaller on the defensive line have to rely on their quickness to fill gaps and running lanes.
Coach Davis identified Brock Berthelot as a player to watch this year for the wildcats. “He worked hard this summer and killed it in the weight room. He will play any position and will do anything to help the team.”
Davis is excited about the energy and passion of the 2018 Wildcats. As with most teams each game and thus the season come down to one or two plays. “In the past two years those one or two plays cost us the game. I think those one or two plays are going to go in our favor because of the leadership these guys have shown,” Davis said.
The Wildcats will be playing this year for Emma Rogillio a fifth-grade student at Silliman fighting cancer. "Life is short and we don’t know when our time is up," Davis said. "Emma’s fight lets us know that there are people who are going through more difficult situations than twice a day practices or a 48-minute football game. We want to make this season special for her. Emmastrong is what we are.”
Silliman Institute
Coach: T.J. Davis
2017: 4-7
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
*RB Jack Jackson (5-10, 170, Jr.), *SE Ben Lejeune (5-11, 180, Sr.), TE Nathan Mock (6-2, 195, Jr.), QB Hastings Dawson (6-3, 175, So.), SE Holt McNabb (5-8, 165, Jr.), OG Brooks Kelly (5-10, 180, Sr.), *C Jack Bishop (5-10, 215, Jr.), *OG Sean Weber (6-0, 175, Sr.), OT Hagan Rivet (6-3, 225, Sr.), *OT Tyler Archuleta (6-3, 240, Jr.), SE Hunter Harrel (5-11, 150, So.)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
*DB Jack Jackson (5-10, 170, Jr.), *DB Ben Lejeune (5-11, 180, Sr.), LB Nathan Mock (6-2, 195, Jr.), *LB Richard Hurst (6-0, 190, So.), *LB Brooks Kelly (5-10, 180, Sr.), *LB Jack Bishop (5-10, 215, Jr.), DB Brock Berthelot (5-9, 160, Jr.), *DB Peyton Bickham (Sr.), *DT Tyler Archuleta (6-3, 240, Jr.), *DE Sean Weber (6-0, 175, Sr.), *DE Hagan Rivet (6-3, 225, Sr.).
*-- denotes returning starters
SCHEDULE
Aug. 31 Bowling Green
Sept. 7 Oak Forest
Sept. 14 at Parklane Academy
Sept. 21 Brookhaven Academy
Sept. 28 Adams County Christian*
Oct. 5 at Centreville Academy*
Oct. 12 at Central Private*
Oct. 19 Cathedral
*--denotes district game