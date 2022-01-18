Just before the Christmas break, the West Feliciana High School boys and girls swim teams participated in the state swim meet.
Zack Ledoux, a senior at West Feliciana, was the standout of the boys swim team being the only swimmer to finish as a top 16 finalist in an individual event. Others from the boys swim team that made the cut to swim in individual events at the state meet were Michael Fudge, Lucas Felton and William Ralph.
According to head swim coach Dianne Peabody, all of the boys swam personal bests at the state meet; an accomplishment in its own right. The boys also performed admirably in the 200 meter medley relay, the 200 meter freestyle relay, and the 400 meter freestyle relay. Three boy swimmers who were not qualified to swim in the individual events, Andrew Dedon, Crew Rome, and William Bergeron, all played a vital role in picking up points in the relays.
Andrew Dedon led his team in the 200 meter freestyle relay, clocking in a personal best of his own.
The West Feliciana girls swim team were equally impressive at the state meet. Mackenzie Bedell, Caylen Delaney, Kaitlin Barrow, Abby Benton, Victoria Gunnels, Gabi Johnston and Ava Ahles all put in shifts in the various relay competitions to pick up points and make supporters proud. Benton received the LHSAA All State Academic Award for maintaining a 4.0 GPA for all four years of her high school academic-athletic career.