CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury's treasurer would be in violation of state ethics law by working simultaneously as an employee of Landmark Bank, according to a state Ethics Board decision.
District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla requested the opinion on behalf of the Police Jury in November after then-Parish Manager Sonya Crowe announced her plans to go to work for the Clinton bank but also work part-time as the jury's treasurer.
The Ethics Board voted Feb. 7 to accept a staff attorney's draft opinion, but word of the decision did not begin to circulate publicly until Feb. 18.
"I heard it through the grapevine," jury President Louis Kent said the next day.
The jury named Crowe to the part-time position in January, agreeing to pay her the $30,000 annual salary she had requested. The jury added the caveat that her appointment was contingent on a favorable Ethics Board opinion.
The opinion accepted by the board Feb. 7 will be revised and submitted to the board again on March 5 or 6, Ethics Administration staff attorney Greg Thibodeaux said Thursday.
Thibodeaux said the opinion will be reworded to make it clear that Crowe would be violating state ethics law by accepting compensation from the bank, rather than from the Police Jury as the original draft opinion could be interpreted.
In fact, Kent noted that Crowe had not been paid by the jury since she had been named treasurer.
The prohibited source of income, however, would be from the bank, Thibodeaux said, adding that the effect of the amended decision will be the same.
The Police Jury has accounts with Landmark Bank.
D'Aquilla said he was informed of the expected wording change Feb. 20.
Several parish residents who regularly attend Police Jury meetings warned the jury at several meetings that the arrangement likely would violate the state Ethics Code.
Crowe argued that she would not have a conflict of interest because she was working with the bank on special projects and would not handle any money the jury has in Landmark accounts.
In an unrelated matter, the jury's Finance Committee chairman, Chris Hall, announced at a Feb. 19 meeting that a batch of unpaid coroner's invoices from 2016 and 2017 had been discovered in an unmarked envelope that was in an unmarked file cabinet in the jury office.
The announcement came during a meeting called to discuss Dr. Michael Cramer's demand that the jury pay him nearly $500,000 in salaries, fees, autopsy charges, mileage and other expenses dating back to 2016, when Cramer took office.
Cramer did not attend the committee meeting, but Hall said he will begin examining the invoices and recommend payment if he finds the jury is obligated for the expenses.
The jury and Cramer never agreed on how the coroner's office would be financed, and Cramer leaves office next month.
The jury also did not agree to pay a salary for John Rouchon, Cramer's chief operations officer, who has worked without pay since assuming the job at Cramer's direction in 2016.
Rouchon said he delivered the newly discovered invoices during a time when the jury was transitioning between parish managers.