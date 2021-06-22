It's not too late to sign up for the West Feliciana High softball team's softball summer camp at the West Feliciana Sports Park.
The camp is set from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 28-30.
The camp, for girls age 5-15, presents an opportunity for local softball players to improve just about every facet of their game. Camp instructors will include both the high school softball team’s coaching staff and players. The instructors will be there to help the campers with hitting, bunting and fielding as well as organizing various competitions.
The cost of the three day camp is $50.
Campers are expected to bring their glove and a water bottle each day. They are also encouraged to bring a bat and a batting helmet.
There is still time to sign up for the camp, and walk-up registration also will be available. However, those campers who do complete walk-up registration are not guaranteed an official camp T-shirt.
For information on the camp and weather updates, parents and campers are encouraged to follow the West Feliciana softball official Facebook page.