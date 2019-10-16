West Feliciana suffers road loss to Parkview Baptist
The West Feliciana High School Saints faced an incredibly tall task on Friday night as they traveled to Parkview Baptist School to take on the 3-2 Eagles football team. Despite threatening forecasts of thunderstorms, there was still a strong contingent of West Feliciana fans to show support and cheer on the Saints.
Both teams kept the game close in the first half, with each team only giving up six points in the first quarter. The second quarter was an even tougher defensive standoff from the Saints and the Eagles.
West Feliciana began the second quarter with the ball and pushed the ball inside the Eagles 30-yard-line on a clock-draining drive. Unfortunately, Parkview was able to force a fumble on that drive and got the ball back before the Saints could even attempt to score.
In what would be a big theme of this game, the West Feliciana defense played a smash-mouth style and knocked Parkview back for two negative plays to open the ensuing drive. However, another trend of the game would be the success of the screen pass for Parkview, as they were able to use it for a first down on third-and-long.
The Saints defense would bounce back quickly, though, forcing a turnover on downs after another clock-draining drive. That stop would spell the end of the second quarter, with the score tied at 6-6 going into halftime.
West Feliciana received the second-half kickoff, but could not get anything going on offense in the opening drive. The first of two errors on special teams that would give Parkview some breathing room occurred as a bad snap and fumble led to the Eagles recovering the ball inside the Saints red zone.
Once again, the defense would save the day. It put Parkview on absolute lockdown, pushing the Eagles outside of the red zone and forcing yet another turnover on downs. The offense then got things moving after a face mask penalty gave it a first down, but the Saints would unfortunately be forced to punt again inside their own territory.
This punt was nearly blocked by the Eagles, and was shanked due to the pressure, giving Parkview prime field position inside West Feliciana territory. Parkview would not be stopped this time as it once again slowed down the pace and move the ball down to the 1-yard-line where the Eagles finally broke the tie on a short touchdown run.
That brought the score to 13-6 in Parkview’s favor with just over three minutes left in the third quarter. That score and the injury to Robert Smith on the ensuing kickoff would open the gates for Parkview.
After a couple drives and a solid performance from the West Feliciana defense, the Eagles would force another fumble, this time inside the Saints’ 15. They would capitalize there with another rushing touchdown.
That second touchdown run would make the score 20-6 as the clock wound down in the fourth quarter. The Saints got the ball back and began to drive down the field on the next drive. A helmet-to-helmet hit would give the Saints 15 yards and a first down as it looked like they may be on the verge of scoring. The Parkview defense just held too strong. however. West Feliciana was forced once again to punt the football.
The defense once again did a fantastic job, holding Parkview to nothing more than negative yardage, until a personal foul was called on a Saints lineman. That penalty gave Parkview the first down, and the Eagles would once again visit the screen pass. This time, it resulted in a huge touchdown, bringing the score to 27-6 and putting the proverbial nail in the coffin with about five minutes left in the game.
The Eagles would score again to end the game, making the final score 34-6.
This was a tough game for West Feliciana, but the team once again showed major improvement. Despite the final score, the defense played like a well-oiled machine and largely stifled the fast-pace attack that Parkview is so well-known for. Another thing I want to mention was the absence of a couple of senior leaders because of injury, including big running back/defensive end Malik Jacob, who looked to be out with a knee injury.
The Saints will return home Friday to continue district play against the Glen Oaks High Panthers (2-6).
Elsewhere in the Felicianas, the Slaughter Community Charter School picked up its first win of the season with a huge game over Baton Rouge’s Thrive Academy on Oct. 10. The team won 34-8 as its offense continues to pick up steam as the season goes on. Slaughter will also return home Friday to take on district rival Central Private in what is sure to be a great game.
The East Feliciana Tigers, like the Saints of West Feliciana, suffered a district loss on the road Friday against Port Allen. The score of that game was 32-14. The Tigers will continue district play Friday as they travel to Baton Rouge to take on the 3-2 Capitol Lions.
Finally in this week of Feliciana high school football, Silliman Institute have extended its win streak to four with a 41-18 win over Bowling Green High School of Franklinton. The 6-2 Wildcats will return home Friday for the penultimate game of the regular season against Central Hinds Academy of Raymond, Mississippi.