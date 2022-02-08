Superintendent Keisha L. Netterville and the East Feliciana Parish School Board recognized the district’s Students of the Month Dec. 7 at the board’s meeting.
Honorees were Hazel Stevens, Quad Area Head Start; Madisyn Profit, Clinton Elementary School; Starlayjah Gipson, Jackson Elementary School; Marley Williams, Slaughter Elementary School; Zy’Kirriah Dunn, East Feliciana Middle School; and De’Asia Davis, East Feliciana High School.
“We are proud to recognize the hard work and achievement of each of these students and their families,” noted Superintendent Netterville. “Our students are the reason we have homegrown pride in East Feliciana Public Schools.”
To learn more about #HomegrownPride, East Feliciana Public Schools’ five-year strategic plan, visit efschools.net.