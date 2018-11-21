Marvin Holland: Faith, family and football – Feliciana sports legend
“Old soldiers never die, so sang the GI forces. A coach will die a thousand deaths if he ain’t got the horses.” – Marvin Holland.
Thanksgiving traditions generally revolve around family and food with football in between. Who better to write about during Thanksgiving than Marvin Holland? A man who through football and his faith has touched and is a part of many families in the Felicianas. I am thankful to have known him my whole life as Uncle Marvin — except my four high school years when he was “Coach Holland.”
He and his wife Ann, a retired math teacher, made their education and coaching careers a ministry. Holland observes that “many of the guys that started in coaching got out to go work at the plants to make more money, but we have been blessed to have worked with youth all of our lives.”
After moving back and forth from Memphis to Indiana, Holland moved to Clinton in ninth grade with a cast on his leg from a basketball injury (he was all-city in Memphis). Did I mention he is a competitor? He once broke my brother’s ankle in a pick-up basketball game and anyone who played basketball with him knew to guard your windpipe from his karate chops as he swung his long arms as he posted up in the lane.
Holland can tell you his football coaching record at every stop over his 40-year career. Coach Holland is famous for his one-liners like… “The guy beside me runs a 9.2 hundred-yard dash against the wind, but to beat me ... he’s got to do it again.”
Marvin Holland starred in basketball, football and track at Clinton High School and accepted a football scholarship to Southeastern Louisiana University. After completing pre-season two-a-day practices he determined “Southeastern and their coaching staff were not a good fit for me.”
He wandered over to LSU for a year where he played with the “Chinese Bandits” and then matriculated to Louisiana College, where he was a four-year letterman and was inducted into their hall of fame.
He went to Louisiana College to play tight end and played guard one year because the starter had a knee injury. “Whatever the team needed I did. I liked pulling and trapping” Holland said. “It ain't how you chew it (talk), it’s the way that you do it.”
His first job after graduating from Louisiana College was assistant football coach and head basketball coach at Brame Middle school in Alexandria. After a year, he moved to Baton Rouge to start the athletic program at Episcopal where he proceeded to lead the Knights to a 30-16-1 record. “Never had a losing season,” Holland noted. He outfitted the Episcopal football players in jerseys and pads that were borrowed and donated by the football coach at University High, his brother-in-law and East Feliciana native Dr. Glenn Brady.
Because he had so few players at Episcopal, Coach Holland used to have to scrimmage against his players. Bill Parkerson, one of his proteges, remembers trying to tackle his coach as a ninth-grader. “He came through carrying the ball, his 230 pounds versus my 130. I hit him around his knees and locked on. He kept churning those knees, my chin bouncing from one to the other while I yelled for help." Parkerson also fondly recalled Holland naming the beat up old school bus at Episcopal “Guinevere.” Parkerson also recalled Coach Holland belting out Chuck Berry’s "Maybelline" riding home from road victories on Guinevere.
After Episcopal, he worked on his master’s degree while serving as a graduate assistant football coach as a recruiter at Southeastern under Billy Brewer. One year of college coaching was enough for Holland. “I looked at the divorce rate for college coaches and decided it was time to come home.”
Home would be Kentwood where he and head coach Elton Shaw would win five district championships in five years. It was during his time at Kentwood that he built Camp Atakapa, a Christian boys camp in the north part of East Feliciana parish that became Camp Ruth Lee. It was also a place where Coach Holland could train his camp counselors, nephews preparing for college football careers, and share his faith with other aspiring football players and campers during the summer.
He sold Camp Atakapa in 1980 when he took the head coaching job at Zachary. “I turned them (Zachary) down in 1979 because they asked me two weeks before the season and I could not let the kids down that had worked so hard at Kentwood,” Holland said. “I felt like if the Lord wanted me in Zachary, he would provide a way.”
Zachary came back after the season and hired him for an eight-year run that saw the Broncos win 60 and lose only 29 games and become one of the top teams in the area while making several deep playoff runs. Coach Holland made it clear at Zachary and everywhere else he coached that hustle was a must because “nobody walks but the mailman.”
After a two-year stint at Central, he returned to the Felicianas to take over a Silliman program that had fallen on hard times. They proceeded to go 11-0 the first year and win state championships in 1996 and 2001 (97-14). Put simply, and in Coach Holland terms “Silliman rolled like a big-wheel in a Georgia cotton field.”
“Coaching was a ministry for me and Ann always opened the house to kids," Holland said. Kids who have come through the house or his program have included pro football players Karl and Victor Jones, Joe Bailey and Silliman alum Andrew Wicker. Coaches in the Felicianas who have played for or sat under the learning tree have included James Cupit (Clinton High), John Allen Phares (Silliman), Robb Odom (West Feliciana) and Bill Parkerson (West Feliciana).
While following him, Ann Holland has compiled over 40 years of sports statistics while raising Jennifer, who is an emergency room nurse in Hawaii, Chris a technical representative for Nalco, and Amy an orthopedic nurse practitioner in Dallas. They currently spend time watching their grandson Aidan play sports under his former player Robb Odom at West Feliciana, visiting the other local grandchildren (Alice, Lilly and Andrew), traveling to Dallas to train the latest addition to the family and future nose-guard Reed Holland, or checking up on volcanoes and hurricanes that might be affecting Jennifer in Hawaii.
“Take what you have… with who you are, make something of it and never be satisfied,” Holland said. Not bad advice if you want to live a fulfilling life of faith, family and football.