Live nativity scene staged at Jackson United Methodist

Dec 27, 2019 - 4:45 pm

Cannon Hollins portrays a shepherd Dec. 18 at the Jackson United Methodist Church's live nativity at the Pavilion of the Republic of West Florida Museum in Jackson.

Jackson United Methodist Church hosts a live nativity scene Dec. 18 at the Pavilion of the Republic of West Florida Museum in Jackson.

Jackson United Methodist Church hosted a live nativity scene Dec. 18 at the Pavilion of the Republic of West Florida Museum in Jackson.