Feliciana legend Glen 'Shank' Sanders
The Felicianas have had a long list of great football players through the history from Billy Andrews, Phil Spieg, Ken Phares and George Haynes long ago to Kendall Beckwith, Andrew Wicker and Jaylen Ferguson recently.
In between, there was Glenell Sanders, who some called Glen, some called “Shank,” and I would call the greatest football player I ever saw.
I first observed Sanders at an indoor track meet at LSU in the 1980s where he was representing Louisiana Tech as a 60-meter sprinter. The size disparity of a 6-foot-1, 235-pound linebacker running beside and past six 160-pound sprinters is ingrained in my memory. That is all part of the legend that is true.
Before spring football, he ran sprints during the indoor track season. When he was not in spring football, he ran the 110-meter high hurdles and 400-meters for the Tech track team — and it all started in East Feliciana Parish.
Sanders played football, basketball and ran track at Clinton High from 1981 to 1985. As a teammate, I could never get a straight answer out of Sanders as to which football position he played at Clinton. He would routinely answer “all of them.”
Thirty years later, Sanders came clean, “I played tight end, quarterback, running back, linebacker and defensive back. When I was playing quarterback, they tried to put me at defensive back to reduce the wear and tear on my body. When teams started to run the ball on us coach, (Calvin) Chapman would move me from defensive back to linebacker to shut things down.”
LSU recruited him as a running back, and in one high school game, he carried seven times for 207 yards. Did I mention he was a legend?
The “Shank” nickname came from youth baseball. Sanders wanted to emulate one of his favorite catchers, John L. Shanklin, who was a standout in the local fast-pitch softball league and was good friends with Doug, Robert and the rest of the Williamses in Pride.
“I wanted to be a catcher, and I watched him. I imitated everything he did and was his bat boy,” Sanders said. “He was the original Shank, I became Shank No. 2.”
Sanders played football at Louisiana Tech because, "They were the only school that offered me a scholarship to play the position I wanted to play, linebacker.”
When Sanders got to Louisiana Tech, he defined the term linebacker. He was a three-time All American and is still tied for the single-game tackles record at Louisiana Tech (24). To this day, Sanders argues this point: “I told coach Baldwin I was at the bottom of the pile for one that he didn’t count.”
He is also still at the top of the Louisiana Tech record books for tackles in a season, with 183 in both 1987 and 1988, and holds the career record for tackles (548) — 30 years after he played. Sanders would absolutely destroy running backs, wide receivers, quarterbacks, tight ends, linemen or anyone else that got between him and the ball.
My personal favorite Shank memory was the last game of 1988 when Tech was playing rival Northeast Louisiana University (now University of Louisiana at Monroe) at Malone Stadium in Monroe. This game was a 1980s north Louisiana grudge match. The previous year, Stan Humphries and the Indians thrashed the Bulldogs in Ruston (44-7) and were on a five-year win streak against their Interstate 20 rivals.
In 1988, things changed. It rained before and during the game and neither offense did much. Tech held a safe lead going into the fourth quarter. Sanders was putting in one of his typical workmanlike performances with 15 or 20 tackles when NLU faced a fourth-and-long from their own 20-yard line and were preparing to punt.
Defensive coordinator Jerry Arledge, now the head coach at West Monroe High School, called for an all-out block with 11 players rushing the punter. Sanders did not hear him — or maybe he just acted like he didn’t hear him — and wanted to put some salt in the wounds.
So what does Sanders do? He jogs to the 50-yard line to take the punt if the punter avoided the block. The punter did not avoid the rushers and he was blocked in Tech's win. But if he had gotten the punt off, there was no doubt in my mind that there would be no fair catch from Sanders. No, he would have caught it and scored.
More importantly, there was also no doubt that if Sanders wanted to field punts, no one from the field or sidelines was going to call a timeout to argue the point.
When asked to recall his fondest memories of Louisiana Tech, Sanders did not refer to a specific win, tackle, opponent or play. Rather, he said, "I loved being part of the team and being around the players. I also enjoyed being coached by Jerry Baldwin and head coach Joe Raymond Peace.”
A lingering knee and leg injury his senior year at Tech cut his NFL career short, but he did see time on the roster of the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts. After pro football, he coached high school football in Texas, including a stint with former Louisiana Tech great Mike Barber. He continues to do motivational speaking locally to encourage youth and even came home to speak to students at East Feliciana High.
“Young people need to understand that wherever they are in life they need to live a life that is pleasing in the sight of God,” Sanders said.
The apple does not fall far from the tree as his son, Geraud, is playing wide receiver at the Air Force Academy. Sanders is faced with a tough decision this fall as he is being recognized as one of the top players in the 50-year history of Joe Aillet Stadium at a Louisiana Tech home game. His son has a game the same day.
“Some things you would love to be a part of, but there are things that you can’t get back," he said.
Sander's daughter is a junior in high school and recently accepted a scholarship to play soccer at the University of Houston. “My wife says she is responsible for that one,” Sanders said.
Though now residing in Texas, his presence is still felt in the Felicianas. Beckwith visited with Sanders between his junior and senior year at LSU for guidance and Sanders also provided recommendations to Kendall to prepare for the draft.
He is also excited to watch one of his former high school teammates’ son (Kam McKnight) represent East Feliciana with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs this fall.
A status update: coach Gannon Achord, West Feliciana baseball
West Feliciana coach Gannon Achord, who coached Trey Morgan in 2015 and 2016 with the Saints baseball team, was “not at all surprised" to hear a story about Morgan and his teammates saving someone in a burning car on the side of the road.
“Trey has always been a winner on and off the field," he said.
Gannon also said the Saints recently wrapped up summer league and made “great progress this summer finishing with an overall record of 9-3.”
Similar to last year, the Saints will be loaded with underclassmen (22 out of 28 players).
Coach Gannon said, “This upcoming fall is the most important time for this group if we want to have success in the spring. Getting bigger, stronger and faster will be our No. 1 priority this offseason.”