LSU has announced the names of the students who have made the dean’s list and president’s honor roll for the spring 2020 semester.
Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned GPAs of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the president’s honor roll. Undergraduate students who earned GPAs of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the dean’s list.
East Feliciana Parish
Presidents
College of Human Sciences & Education
Ally Renee Pipkin, Jackson
Anna Marie Rabalais, Jackson
Shelby J. Waddell, Slaughter
College of Humanities and Social Sciences
Emily Lauren Wayne, Jackson
College of Music and Dramatic Arts
Natheyon Dehondra Taylor Jr., Clinton
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Patrick Chandler Crain, Ethel
University College Center for Freshman Year
Julia E. Elbourne, Ethel
Madison Nichole Forbes, Clinton
West Feliciana Parish
College of Agriculture
Landry Marie Higgins, Saint Francisville
Allison Claire Spillman, Saint Francisville
College of Art and Design
Caroline Amelia Smith, Saint Francisville
College of Engineering
Kyle Andrew Sellers, Saint Francisville
College of Human Sciences & Education
Rachel Ann Stockwell, Saint Francisville
College of Humanities and Social Sciences
Summer Cecelia Knight, Saint Francisville
College of Science
Ainsley Jane Rothschild, Saint Francisville
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Margaret Elize Higgins, Saint Francisville
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Foxworth Ford Vidrine, Saint Francisville
Dean's list
East Feliciana Parish
College of the Coast and Environment
Chase Daniel Robinson, Slaughter
College of Art & Design
Mallory Anne Charlet, Jackson
College of Engineering
Marvin Hamilton, Slaughter
Chandler Leblanc, Ethel
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Francis Huu Tho Doan, Clinton
Kaila A. Lanns, Clinton
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Rachel Lynn Packer, Jackson
University College Center for Freshman Year
Cammie Marie Damico, Ethel
Chelsea N. Morris, Clinton
Austin A. Smith, Slaughter
Summer Lynn Troth, Jackson
Lindsey K. Webb, Jackson
West Feliciana Parish
College of Art & Design
Donna Katherine Gordy, Saint Francisville
College of Human Sciences & Education
Hope Ashleigh Coleman, Saint Francisville
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Anna M. Davis, Saint Francisville
Jessica Dayne Perdue, Saint Francisville
Elizabeth Suzanne Ritchie Fudge, Saint Francisville
Francisco Jose Sanfiel II, Saint Francisville
Kaileigh Marie White, Saint Francisville
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Luke A. Stelly, Saint Francisville
Manship School of Mass Communication
James Barrow Clement, Saint Francisville
Helen Elizabeth Davis, Saint Francisville
University College Center for Freshman Year
Anna G. Falgout, Saint Francisville
Marleigh Rose Jaehnel, Saint Francisville
Amelia Dial Percy, Saint Francisville