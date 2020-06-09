LSU has announced the names of the students who have made the dean’s list and president’s honor roll for the spring 2020 semester.

Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned GPAs of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the president’s honor roll. Undergraduate students who earned GPAs of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the dean’s list.

East Feliciana Parish

Presidents

College of Human Sciences & Education

Ally Renee Pipkin, Jackson

Anna Marie Rabalais, Jackson

Shelby J. Waddell, Slaughter

College of Humanities and Social Sciences

Emily Lauren Wayne, Jackson

College of Music and Dramatic Arts

Natheyon Dehondra Taylor Jr., Clinton

University College Center for Advising and Counseling

Patrick Chandler Crain, Ethel

University College Center for Freshman Year

Julia E. Elbourne, Ethel

Madison Nichole Forbes, Clinton

West Feliciana Parish

College of Agriculture

Landry Marie Higgins, Saint Francisville

Allison Claire Spillman, Saint Francisville

College of Art and Design

Caroline Amelia Smith, Saint Francisville

College of Engineering

Kyle Andrew Sellers, Saint Francisville

College of Human Sciences & Education

Rachel Ann Stockwell, Saint Francisville

College of Humanities and Social Sciences

Summer Cecelia Knight, Saint Francisville

College of Science

Ainsley Jane Rothschild, Saint Francisville

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Margaret Elize Higgins, Saint Francisville

University College Center for Advising and Counseling

Foxworth Ford Vidrine, Saint Francisville

Dean's list

East Feliciana Parish

College of the Coast and Environment

Chase Daniel Robinson, Slaughter

College of Art & Design

Mallory Anne Charlet, Jackson

College of Engineering

Marvin Hamilton, Slaughter

Chandler Leblanc, Ethel

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Francis Huu Tho Doan, Clinton

Kaila A. Lanns, Clinton

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Rachel Lynn Packer, Jackson

University College Center for Freshman Year

Cammie Marie Damico, Ethel

Chelsea N. Morris, Clinton

Austin A. Smith, Slaughter

Summer Lynn Troth, Jackson

Lindsey K. Webb, Jackson

West Feliciana Parish

College of Art & Design

Donna Katherine Gordy, Saint Francisville

College of Human Sciences & Education

Hope Ashleigh Coleman, Saint Francisville

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Anna M. Davis, Saint Francisville

Jessica Dayne Perdue, Saint Francisville

Elizabeth Suzanne Ritchie Fudge, Saint Francisville

Francisco Jose Sanfiel II, Saint Francisville

Kaileigh Marie White, Saint Francisville

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Luke A. Stelly, Saint Francisville

Manship School of Mass Communication

James Barrow Clement, Saint Francisville

Helen Elizabeth Davis, Saint Francisville

University College Center for Freshman Year

Anna G. Falgout, Saint Francisville

Marleigh Rose Jaehnel, Saint Francisville

Amelia Dial Percy, Saint Francisville

