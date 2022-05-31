Best on social media recently
My favorite message on Facebook came from Slaughter Community Charter School: "We don’t know who needs to hear this, but … Run — don’t walk — to your child’s PE bag and find those dirty PE clothes. It’s only going to get worse if you don’t. 😳 Consider washing the bag. Those jackets could probably use a good wash, too."
What's your best end of school, start of summer advice? Send it to extra@theadvocate.com. We'll publish the best ones.
The Day the War Stopped
On June 11, the 25th anniversary of "The Day the War Stopped" re-enactment will start 8 a.m. in St. Francisville. Visit felicianalodge31.com/day-the-war-stopped.
Give blood in June
From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4, the LifeShare Bloodmobile will be at the Clinton Main Street Market.
Assisted grounds tour
Audubon State Historical Site will offer an assisted grounds tour at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. July 23.
Guests who are walking impaired can take a tram ride with a ranger around the park. The various sights include the historic cabins for enslaved people, outbuildings, graves and the nature surrounding Oakley Plantation. Grounds fees apply and seating is limited to four per hour. The expected time is 40 minutes per tour. Preregistration required. For information, contact the park at (225) 635-3739.