Jackson Elementary School students read
Staff report
Advocate Staff
Nov 26, 2019 - 2:30 pm
1 min to read

Jackson Elementary School second graders Zion Price and Adin Hughes share a book while in the bus line last week. Provided photo

Jackson Elementary School students read when they have a chance, even while waiting for the bus.