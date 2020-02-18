CLINTON — A proposal to open the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury's administrative and maintenance offices to the public on Fridays ran into stiff opposition before the idea could be fully discussed Monday.
Juror Chrissie O'Quin said she and some other jurors have heard numerous complaints from the public and parish officials about the four-day work schedule that shutters the two offices on Fridays.
O'Quin said she is not asking that employees switch from their four 10-hour workday schedules to a five-day, eight-hour schedule. She said she has favored the four-day week since encountering it in the parish school system and the Slaughter charter school.
But she said the taxpayers are left out when they want to conduct business with the jury on Fridays.
O'Quin offered a motion to have Parish Manager Jody Moreau develop a work plan to operate jury offices 50 hours per week, with employees on a rotating four-day, 10-hour schedule.
Juror Ed Brooks, before O'Quin could ask for a second to her motion, offered a substitute motion to refer the matter to the Personnel Committee, which he chairs, for a discussion with Moreau.
Juror Chris Hall said O'Quin's proposal would offer 50-hour per week coverage for a 40-hour per week cost.
After a brief discussion, jury President Louis Kent said a vote on either motion was not necessary, but the matter will be discussed by the committee.
Kent also said the jury had once tried to operate on a 50-hour per week schedule at the maintenance yard but the employees could not make it work.
"I'm making the assumption that our employees can do it," O'Quin said.
Gwen McCoy, who runs the maintenance yard office, spoke against O'Quin's idea, although the juror pointed out that a schedule could be crafted to periodically give employees a four-day weekend.
"We don't want to swap on Mondays," McCoy said, adding that maintenance employees want to attend the Personnel Committee meeting.