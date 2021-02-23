CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury agreed Monday to appropriate $375,000 from its capital outlay reserves to buy a former agriculture cooperative building and adjacent property.
The land, which abuts parish property, will be used, along with the existing building, to house the jury’s Public Works Department.
The building has been vacant for several years.
Parish Manager Jody Moreau said the jury needs the land to begin buying and storing road and bridge materials in bulk.
The building will be used as an office and for other purposes.
Moreau said the parish building inspector has said the building’s electrical wiring meets the current state code and the jury can make incremental improvements to put the building to use.
According to the discussion, the jury has saved money in its capital outlay program for about three years to do an overlay program, probably next year.
The fund has a little more than $400,000 on hand, but Finance Chairman Chris Hall said other surplus funds can be used to replace the money used to buy the building.
“You will not lose those funds out of the overlay program,” Hall told Juror Jason McCray, chairman of the Public Works Committee.
After hearing that sales tax collections have been higher than expected, jurors agreed to reinstate employee step raises that were suspended at the beginning of the year. The move is subject to the approval by the accounting firm that audits the jury’s finances to ensure the budget can cover the pay increases.