The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Sept. 20-26:

Sept. 21

Moses, Kevin: 45, 128 King St., Houma, bench warrant – theft. 

Sept. 23

Brunson, Jonnie L.: 69, 623 Holt St., Tallulah, disturbing the peace/public drunkenness, obstruction of public passages. 

Fountain, Philip J.: 23, 76 Hill St., Woodville, Mississippi, speeding, simple possession of marijuana. 

Fruge, Trevor C.: 30, 9995 Byrnes Road, St. Francisville, violation of protective orders. 

Sept. 24

Mooney, Ryan A.: 42, 6894 Bains Road, St. Francisville, fugitive – East Baton Rouge Parish.

View comments