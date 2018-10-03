The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Sept. 20-26:
Sept. 21
Moses, Kevin: 45, 128 King St., Houma, bench warrant – theft.
Sept. 23
Brunson, Jonnie L.: 69, 623 Holt St., Tallulah, disturbing the peace/public drunkenness, obstruction of public passages.
Fountain, Philip J.: 23, 76 Hill St., Woodville, Mississippi, speeding, simple possession of marijuana.
Fruge, Trevor C.: 30, 9995 Byrnes Road, St. Francisville, violation of protective orders.
Sept. 24
Mooney, Ryan A.: 42, 6894 Bains Road, St. Francisville, fugitive – East Baton Rouge Parish.