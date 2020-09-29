Transportation available for senior citizens
Although the East Feliciana Council on Aging is closed during the coronavirus pandemic, it is providing free transportation services to East Feliciana Parish, East Baton Rouge Parish and West Feliciana Parish Monday through Friday. Call East Feliciana Public Transit at (225) 683-9862. The COA will remain closed until Gov. John Bel Edwards declares it will be safe to re-open and provide its regular services to seniors.
Time to buy the gumbo
The Jackson Assembly will be selling its seafood gumbo at the Gumbo Kitchen from noon to 3 pm. Saturday, Oct. 3, during the Town of Jackson's Community Garage Sale in downtown Jackson. Stock up for the holidays and the cool weather. All gumbo is frozen: 1 gallon is $40, 1.25 gallons $50 and 1.5 gallons $60. Proceeds fund historic preservation.
Garage sales this weekend
A community garage sale is planned for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 in downtown Jackson. Visit facebook.com/lovethismall.
A community sale will be held at Courthouse Square in Clinton from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.
Hunter safety course set
The 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office is holding a Hunter Safety Course from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the East Feliciana Parish Courthouse, 12220 St. Helena St., Clinton, and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 4 and the VFW Building, 3699 La. 10, Jackson. Students must attend both days. Contact the District Attorney’s Office at (225) 683-8563 or visit https://la-web.s3licensing.com/Event/Details/117480 to register.
Do not bring any firearms or ammunition. The class size is limited and social distancing is in practice; those not register cannot enter the classroom. Participants must wear a mask and bring a pencil and shooting/safety glasses.
It's 4-H sweet potato sales time
West Feliciana 4-H is selling sweet potatoes. contact a local 4-Her or call (225) 635-3614 or wfeliciana@agcenter.lsu.edu. Forms will be sent by email and will also be sent to school. You can also pick one up at the 4H office as well.
The East Feliciana Parish 4-H Program is also holding its annual Fall Commodity Fundraiser. This year the program expanded offers to include satsumas, along with Louisiana grown sweet potatoes and pecans. The deadline to order is Monday, Nov. 2. All orders must be prepaid by check or money order only, made payable to the East Feliciana 4-H Foundation. You may call in, drop by the East Feliciana Extension Office (4419 Idlewild Rd., Clinton, LA 70722), or mail in orders. All orders will be available at the East Feliciana Extension Office on Nov. 19-20. To access an order form, visit https://bit.ly/EFelFoundation
East Feliciana 4-H activities
East Feliciana 4-H members should check the calendar of events online. Several contests are coming up including the Fall Cookery Contest, #Opportunity4All Poster Contest and the Pumpkin Decorating/Carving Contest. Visit lsuagcenter.com/portals/our_offices/parishes/east%20feliciana/features/4-h/parish-events.
Also, livestock show deadlines are nearing. Visit https://bit.ly/EFLivestock.
Ochsner to hold after-hours coronavirus testing
Ochsner Baton Rouge will offer COVID-19 testing from 4 p.m.-8 p.m., through Oct. 1, with no out-of-pocket costs. Testing is open to Louisiana residents, age two and older.
While Doctor’s orders are not required, people must bring a picture ID and insurance card, if applicable. No one will be turned away based on their insurance status.
Testing will be in Zachary at Ochsner Health Center - Zachary, 4845 Main St., Suite D on Wednesday, Sept. 30 and Thursday, Oct. 1.
Need a mask?
The Restoration Christian Center, 11214 Bank St., Clinton, is holding a mask drive-thru giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 3.
Dodging more than a ball
The West Feliciana Education Foundation usually holds a dodge ball challenge to raise funds for its projects. This year, the group is Dodging Rona with a virtual auction that starts Nov. 1. Art, restaurant cards, sports memorabilia, décor and more will be available. Every dollar raised will benefit the foundation's work. Watch for details.
Learn pipefitting in Baker class
From Nov. 2 to May 5, Baton Rouge Community College will be offering Level 1 NCCER Pipefitting classes at the Baker Workforce Development Center, 3262 Baker Blvd., Baker. Tuition cost is $300. Classes meet from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesday. Call (225) 216-8239 for information.