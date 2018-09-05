Under the leadership of program director Wayne Schuver, the Istrouma Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America has launched a series of themed event weekends to teach real-world experiences to area scouts.
On Sept. 1, over 100 scouts converged at Avondale Scout Reservation in Clinton to learn blacksmithing and metalworking.
Under the tutelage of volunteers from the Gulf Coast Blacksmith Association and the Louisiana Metalworkers Association and steel donated by Steam and Process Inc., each scout chose a metal or steel tool to forge, hammer, bend and twist to perfection.
It was hard and sweaty work, but everyone left with a hand-forged heirloom.