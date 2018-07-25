Three people signed up last week to run for West Feliciana Parish president in the Nov. 6 primary election, while all seven West Feliciana School Board members were re-elected without opposition.
Qualifying ended Friday for the Nov. 6 election.
In East Feliciana Parish, only three School Board races will be on the November ballot, as eight incumbent board members qualified without opposition, a newcomer had no opponent and three interim Slaughter officials were unopposed in their bids to finish out terms others had begun.
West Feliciana President Kevin Couhig announced earlier this year he was resigning effective Dec. 10, which is two days after this fall's runoff election date.
Seeking his post are three Republicans, state Rep. Kenny Havard, Lauren Field and Parish Councilman John Thompson.
Havard represents House District 62, which includes parts of East and West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes.
Field is executive director of the St. Francisville Area Foundation, and Thompson was elected council president earlier this year.
The West Feliciana Parish School Board members who will return to office in January are Amanda Temple McKinney, Kevin Beauchamp, Helen Whitfield, Beth Tycer, Milton Coats, Kelly O'Brien and Sara Wilson-Rogers.
In East Feliciana, incumbent Rufus Nesbitt faces former board member Ronald Thompson for the District 1 seat, which Thompson held briefly after the resignation of member J. Curtis Jelks.
In the Slaughter area, Caleb Aaron and Emily Hurst will vie for the District 4 seat now held by former major league baseball pitcher Tim Corcoran.
Corcoran did not seek re-election.
In District 7, incumbent board member Paul Kent faces Anthony "Tony" Rouchon. Rouchon served two terms on the board until Kent defeated him in October 2010.
Incumbent School Board members who are returning without opposition are Melvin Hollins, Edward Brooks Jr., Mitch Harrell, Lillian G. Drake, Derald Spears Sr., Joyce Kent, Richard Terrell and Michael Ray Bradford.
Incumbent Elizabeth Dawson did not seek re-election, and J.D. Dantzler Jr. qualified unopposed.
In the town of Slaughter, former Baker police detective Dave Almond will serve as police chief for the remainder of the term begun by Walter Smith, who resigned.
Almond had been serving on the Slaughter Board of Aldermen until his appointment as police chief, and he was replaced by Keith Day Jr.
Alderwoman Aimee Bellue also recently resigned after moving out of town, and the board appointed Sheila Fletcher to replace her.
Day and Fletcher were unopposed during qualifying last week for the remainder of the terms, which end June 30, 2020.