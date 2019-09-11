Constitution Week awareness starts Tuesday
In 1955, the Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was signed into law Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
A news release said the celebrations aims to emphasize citizens’ responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution; inform people that the Constitution is the basis for America’s heritage and the foundation for the country's way of life; and encourage the study of the historical events which led to the document in Sept. 1787.
For information about DAR and its programs visit www.dar.org or call (202) 628-1776. For information about joining DAR, contact Anne Klein, regent of Alexander Stirling Chapter of East Feliciana, West Feliciana and Pointe Coupee parishes, at kleinanne@bellsouth.net.
Hear from the candidates
A candidates forum will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 19, at Jackson Civic Center.
The forum will hear candidates for House District 62, for sheriff in East Feliciana and time permitting, police juror candidates in East Feliciana.
Recycle your electronics
Keep East Feliciana Beautiful and Capital Area Corporate Recycling Council are holding an Electronic Recycling Day from 8 a.m. to noon, Oct. 5. Trucks will be in front of the Courthouse in Clinton.
Accepted items include laptops, computer hardware, LCD monitors and cables; telephones, phone systems and cables; cell phones; stereos, networking equipment, processors and circuit boards; toner and ink jet cartridges; DVD, DVR and CD players; game systems; and digital cameras. Printers are accepted for a charge, $5 for a small one and $10 for large.
Items not accepted include televisions, appliances, copiers, furniture, light bulbs, CRT monitors, and tapes, floppy discs and CDs.
Check out the trains
The Greater Baton Rouge Model Railroaders will have its exhibits open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, 3406 College St., Jackson. The club has many layouts with various scales. Its latest project is setting up an HO "Toy Train" DC only layout. "This approximates what you could/can do with simple off the shelf HO products from the 60s to present day," the club said on Facebook.
East Feliciana alumni sought for homecoming event
All alumni of East Feliciana, Clinton and Jackson high schools are invited to the East Feliciana High Homecoming Gala from 8 p.m. to midnight Sept. 28 at the East Feliciana PD Center, 9414 Plank Road, in Clinton. Tickets are $25 and are presale only. Deadline to purchase is Wednesday. Tables seating 10 are $250. For information, call Mia Taylor at (225) 719-7078.
Sign up for alerts
West Feliciana Parish has a new alert system that provides messages about severe weather, floods, fires, road closures and other public safety advisories by text, phone or email. Even if residents received alerts in the past, they must register in the new system. Visit www.wfparish.org and click "SIGN UP" for alerts.
Water Institute speaker at OLLI meeting
An OLLI Coffee for the Feliciana Chapter of Osher Lifelong Learning Institute will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the St. Francisville First Baptist Church fellowship hall. It is open to the public. Amy Wold, director of communications for The Water Institute of the Gulf, will speak about the challenges coastal Louisiana faces, what is being done to address the challenges, and the formation of the institute.