Happy Thanksgiving!
I hope you've had a wonderful meal, a great time with family and friends, and lots of football on this Thanksgiving Day.
I'll be celebrating the day with a relative who is going to cook for 100 even though there will be less than a handful visiting. It's going to taste wonderful and have all the traditional dishes.
One thing I am thankful for is that I get to cover the Felicianas and Zachary, areas I grew up in and around.
If you get a chance, take a moment and let us know what you are thankful for about this area. Is it the people? A specific event that happened this year? The area landscape? Or something people wouldn't even think of? Readers in Zachary can email responses to zachary@theadvocate.com. Readers in the Felicianas can email extra@theadvocate.com.
Also, take a moment to remember that not everyone in the area has enough to eat or the ability to provide Christmas gifts for their family. We have been listing various groups holding drives to meet needs. Please see how you can help. If you are an organization that is looking for help, let us know at the same email addresses above.
And as always, send us information and photos of events.
And thanks to all our readers for reading The Watchman, The Democrat and The Plainsman.
FBI agent to speak
Feliciana Chapter of Osher Lifelong Learning Institute will have its free quarterly coffee at 10 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church Fellowship Center, 12404 La. 10, St. Francisville. It will feature FBI special agent Randy Deaton as guest speaker.
Deaton has been employed with the FBI since 1998. He is from West Baton Rouge and graduated from LSU in 1992 with a bachelor's of science degree in computer Science option.
He is part of the FBI Art Crime Team, working investigations related to art, antiques and cultural property. His presentation will be about the fraud investigation over Clementine Hunter pieces, in which three people were eventually convicted.
Water flow tests may cause issues
West Feliciana Parish sent a notice warning water flow tests will be performed by the Fire Department through the end of the year. Neighborhoods affected should expect brown water and low pressure.
Angola Rodeo ticket sale opens soon
Tickets for the spring Angola Rodeo in April will go on sale Dec. 9. Visit angolarodeo.com.
Writers & Readers tickets on sale
Tickets are on sale for the 13th annual Writers & Readers Symposium on Feb. 15. Featured speakers are Trent Angers, Julie Cantrell, Randy Harelson, Margaret McMullen, Olivia Pass and Catharine Savage Brosman and Em Shotwell.
The authors will read from and discuss their writing and creative processes. The day includes lunch, a show and competition of literature-related artwork, book sales and interaction with the authors. Tickets are $55 to $65 and available at bontempstix.com/events/2020-writers-readers-symposium-2-15-2020/tickets.