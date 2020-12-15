East Feliciana Parish Prison bookings Sept. 22 to Dec. 2:
Sept. 22
Louis Kent: 67; 12386 Kent Road, Clinton; warrant, malfeasance in office
Sept. 23
Kenneth Washington Jr.: 20; 11001 Wilson St., Clinton; bench warrant, attempted first degree murder
Kendrick White: 19; 10449 Roosevelt St., Clinton; aggravated assault with firearm, bench warrant
Sept. 24
Ryan Nero: 21; 11518 Bank St., Clinton; unauthorized entry, simple assault
Lee Blouin: 39; 7859 Reily Lane, Ethel; disturbing the peace
Tammy Martin: 53; unknown address, Denham Springs; bench warrant
Sept. 25
David Duby: 56; 3734 Church St., Slaughter; domestic abuse battery
Tammy Tullier: 51; 2530 Carolyn Sue Drive, Jackson; DWI first offense, careless operation
John Holliday: 75; 9177 Whitney Lane, Slaughter; fugitive warrant
Sept. 27
James Dunn Jr.: 61; 2223 James Dunn Lane, Jackson; criminal trespass, criminal damage to property
Sept. 28
Joseph Wilson Jr.: 69; 2658 La. 10, Jackson; traffic control signals, driving on roadway laned for traffic, violation of protective order
Eddie B. Simmons: 40; 22042 Ligon Road, Zachary; fugitive warrant, warrant
Courtney Flowers: 30; 4914 McClelland Drive, Baton Rouge; probation hold
Sept. 29
Tyler Turner: 20; 16628 Hooper Road, Greenwell Springs; warrants
Sept. 30
Donald Johnson: 50; 11967 Delia St., Clinton; battery of a dating partner
Treneka Bates: 39; 11967 Delia St., Clinton; battery of a dating partner
Oct. 1
Kevin Daniels: 38; 10235 Plank Road, Clinton; domestic abuse battery
Oct. 3
Dalton Knight: 22; 7645 La. 961, Clinton; simple burglary, obstruction of justice
Oct. 5
Shane Truxillo: 45; 608 Sulsan Drive, Hammond; reckless operation, aggravated flight from an officer, two counts aggravated assault, issuing worthless checks, DWI fourth offense, careless operation
Daniel Root: 18; 21767 Chaney Road, Zachary; illegal carrying of a weapon, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm
Oct. 6
Casey Anderson: 32; 12281 Feliciana Drive, Clinton; two counts of theft over $500
Oct. 7
Anthony Butts: 31; 6310 Pecan St., Wilson; parole violator
Joshua Milligan: 27; 1351 Greens Parkway, No. 18, Houston; two bench warrants
William Tumilison: 49; 2623 La. 849, Columbia; DWI second, improper lane usage
Oct. 9
Jason Tubbs: 47; 7158 Hopper Road, Baton Rouge; domestic abuse battery
Oct. 10
Keundra Watson: 29; 13063 La. 959, Clinton; DWI first, reckless operation, safety belt use
Darren Sibley: 38; 11124 Downey Drive, Greenwell Springs; fugitive warrant
Oct. 12
Tyquan Vessell: 24; 3300 Franklin St., Jackson; three counts of aggravated assault, resisting arrest or officer, battery on a police officer, public intimidation, disturbing the peace
Melissa Chatagnier: 41; 3142 Race St., Jackson; domestic abuse battery
Oct. 13
Tiffany Babineaux: 38; 6629 Dobrowoiski Lane, Ethel; unauthorized use of a movable
Charles Moten: 37; 11699 Liberty Highway, Clinton; disturbing the peace intoxicated, remaining after forbidden
Oct. 15
Jessie Clark: 42; 3016 Charles St., Jackson; disturbing the peace, resisting arrest with force
Oct. 16
Jamie Dunn: 35; 8031 Pine St., Ethel; two bench warrants
Oct. 17
Hubert Hawkins: 66; 3053 Bourbon St., Jackson; aggravated assault with firearm
Oct. 19
Ovid Cummings: 37; 6078 Shallow Brooks Lane, Zachary; fugitive warrant
Derrick Pipes: 47; 10340 Oak Drive, Clinton; abuse of elderly, aggravated assault, battery of police officer
Oct. 21
Lauren Broome: 33; 387 Wales Cemetery Road, Greensburg; probation violator
Jose Caruso: 60; 8823 Reech Road, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery
Amollaya Welch: 33; 4520 Cooper Road, Jackson; bench warrant, resisting arrest or officer
Oct. 22
Christopher Harrison: 29; 14578 La. 10, St. Francisville; forcible rape, domestic abuse battery, two counts aggravated battery
Oct. 23
Ovid Cummings: 37; 6078 Shallow Brooks Lane, Zachary; probation violator
Oct. 24
Huey Harris: 37; 7317 Tommy James Lane, Jackson; simple assault, simple battery, domestic abuse battery
Oct. 25
Stephanie Pleiones: 39; 13715 Tech Drive, Baton Rouge; seven fugitive warrants
Oct. 26
Jessica Nunnery Rowe: 39; 7852 Connie Dr., Jackson; bench warrant, theft over $5,000
Oct. 27
Dequincy Hunt: 25; 4303 Gwendolyn Drive, Baker; possession of firearm by felon, aggravated flight from an officer
Oct. 28
Shawn Dearmond: 32; 4005 Hemlock St., Zachary, fugitive
Oct. 29
Warren Goss: 23; 115 Thelma Lane, Woodville, Mississippi; simple possession, possession of Schedule 2
Jonathon Turner: 26; 4020 La. 952; Jackson; unauthorized use of a movable, bench warrant
Eric Keller: 30; 10722 Johnson St., Clinton; criminal damage to property, simple battery
Oct. 30
Jamenisha Huff: 24; 5665 McClelland Drive, Baton Rouge; malfeasance in office, introduction of contraband in a penal facility
Jean Matthews: 42; 3242 Landmoor Drive, Slaughter; bench warrant
Oct. 31
Courtney Hooge: 35; 11579 La. 961, Clinton; bench warrant
Jeremy Matthews: 28; 1211 Church St., Clinton; disturbing the peace, public intimidation, resisting arrest by flight, domestic abuse battery, two bench warrants
Nov. 1
Frederick White: 29; 10449 Roosevelt St., Clinton; operating a vehicle while license is suspended
Caleb Winters: 20; 11918 Old South Drive, Clinton; two warrants
Nov. 2
Wayne Kirkland: 34; 70151 B Alford Road, Kentwood; two bench warrants
Nov. 4
Chasity Harveston: 29; 3735 Perrytown Road, Crosby, Mississippi; vehicle license required, resisting arrest
Nov. 5
Dawn Clarke: 43; 7000 La. 10, Jackson; fugitive warrant
Nickolas Williams: 40; 1354 Daniel Webster St., Baton Rouge; fugitive warrant
Timothy Hall: 45; 525 La. 19, Slaughter; simple battery
Nov. 8
Tammy Jimez: 44; 12823 Polk Brannon Road, St. Francisville; possession of Schedule II, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer
Michael Morgan: 62; 3143 Palmer Lane, Jackson; vehicle license required, security required, driving under suspension, two counts possession of Schedule II, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, bench warrant, introduction of contraband into a penal facility
Nov. 12
Chad Patrone: 36; 118 Halfway Road, Donaldsonville; bench warrant, fugitive warrant
Mikki Helm: 48; 10113 Lathers Lane, Slaughter; tail lamps required, license plate required, insurance required, driver must be licensed, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia
Nov. 13
Jessica Guy: 38; 2629 Meadowwood Drive, Slaughter; criminal trespass, improper supervision of a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Dennis Guy: 46; 2629 Meadowwood Drive, Slaughter; improper supervision of a minor
Steven Etheridge: 18; 2727 South St., Baker; criminal trespass, contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Victor Conrad: 23; 7180 Lemon Road, Clinton; criminal trespass, prohibited acts, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts-Schedule II, illegal carry of weapons, violations of registrations provisions
Nov. 14
Jerard Marshall: 42; 5416 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; two bench warrants
Nov. 15
Charles Record: 42; 12985 La. 955, Clinton; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving on roadway laned for traffic
Desmond Galmon: 27; 11001 Wilson St. Lot 1, Clinton; disturbing the peace
Raymond Johnson: 54; 4118 Carter St., Jackson; driving under suspension, two counts possession Schedule II narcotics, possession of marijuana
Areil Barker: 27; 58360 Irion St., Plaquemine; probation warrant
Nov. 16
Larry Grant Jr.: 43; 58285 Meriam St., Plaquemine; theft, theft of a motor vehicle
Edward Butler: 40; 8280 La. 68, Jackson; remaining after forbidden
Angela Simmons: 43; 8280 La. 68, Jackson; battery of a dating partner
Nov. 17
Derrick Thompson: 41; 10432 Grant St., Clinton; bench warrant, aggravated assault with a firearm
Aaron Sanders: 18; 14549 Beaver Creek Road, Norwood; simple burglary
Dakota Beasly: 28; 953 Meadow Glen, Zachary; domestic abuse battery
Nov. 18
Alaina Yaun: 28; 4494 Old Liberty Highway N., Clinton; fugitive warrant
Nov. 19
Joshua Michael Cleveland: 31; 35430 Oakmanor Ave., Prairieville; operating vehicle while intoxicated, reckless operation, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle
Ajalen Sanders: 19; 10926 Plank Road, Clinton; illegal possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of Schedule IV, proper equipment required on vehicle
Steven Maggard Jr.: 37; 170 E. Guadalupe Road, Gilbert, Arizona; possession of methamphetamine, proper equipment required on vehicles
Nov. 20
Christian Lanns: 24; 7633 Smith Road, Clinton; possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substance
Kitterick Miller Jr.: 21; 10719 Kennedy St., Clinton; two counts possession of legend drugs, possession of marijuana, tail lamps, child passenger restraint system
Kovarus Hills: 34; 10501 Roosevelt St., Clinton; illegal carry of a weapon, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of LSD with intent to distribute, two counts possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II with intent to distribute, prohibited act-drug paraphernalia, driving on right side of road, driving on roadway laned for traffic
Teresa Feduccia: 21; 2708 N. Laureen Drive, Pineville; possession of Schedule IV narcotics, possession of marijuana
Darrel Jeansonne: 28; 10330 La. 959, Slaughter; possession of marijuana, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, fugitive
Jared Wilkinson: 21; 1834 Pine St., Jackson; 50 counts of pornography involving juveniles
Nov. 21
Timothy Gibson: 41; 10006 U.S. 87 S, Cuero, Texas; domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property
Nov. 24
Cha’brie Smith: 28; 3209 Delaware Ave., Kenner; simple battery, simple assault
Nov. 25
Joseph Cupit: 31; 14420 La. 19, Norwood; possession of firearm by a felon, hunt without basic resident hunting license
Nov. 26
Dawn Manuel: 36; 4326 Oakland Drive, Ethel; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Nov. 28
Tonya Neal: 37; 10884 Jacock Road, St. Francisville; two bench warrants
Jonathon Scott: 32; 4114 Florida St., Zachary; DWI third offense, no driver’s license, obscenity, driving on the shoulder
Joseph Wilson: 66; 8620 St. Joseph Lane, New Roads; fugitive
Joseph McClain: 36; 10538 La. 19, Wilson; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Nov. 30
Sandra Reid: 70; 12922 Denham Road, Baton Rouge; two bench warrants
Dec. 1
Christopher Stanga: 45; 3295 Nesom Road, Clinton; DWI second offense, careless operation, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security
Dec. 2
Brittany Veal: 33; 10406 Carolina St., Wilson; automobile insurance fraud