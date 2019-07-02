CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish School Board sidestepped several potentially divisive issues Tuesday when a majority of the board voted to delete those items from the agenda.
Board member Derald Spears Sr. wanted the board to discuss:
- Going behind closed doors to talk about the consequences of the board’s June 24 decision to consider seven applications for the position of superintendent but advertise the opening for another 30 days.
- Changing the board’s 5 p.m. meeting time to accommodate working parents and working board members.
- Creating an Athletics Committee with him as chairman.
Other board members, meanwhile, wanted to discuss a proposal to use some facilities at East Feliciana High School for two days during the filming of a movie, “10 Double Zero” — another item not on the published agenda.
Board members Paul Kent and Michael Bradford put up a motion to delete Spears’ proposals under item J of the published agenda but add the movie proposal to the discussion.
Seven members, with another four absent, supported the motion, but Spears voted against it and would not reconsider to allow the movie discussion.
A unanimous vote is required to add an item after a meeting agenda has been published.
When Bradford asked Spears why he would vote against adding the movie proposal, Spears asked, “Why do you want to delete (item) J?”
Board President Richard Terrell then said the school rental will be handled another way, adding after the meeting that the superintendent has the authority to approve “use of facility” requests when the group making the request will pay the board’s standard fees.
Terrell said District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla estimated the movie deal would bring in about $20,000 for use of the school on two days.
D’Aquilla met with the production’s representatives and acting Superintendent Keisha Netterville after the meeting to go over a contract.
Spears was absent from the special meeting last month at which the board voted to continue advertising for applicants for the superintendent’s job.
Former Superintendent Carlos Sam left his post at the end of May after saying earlier he would not seek a new contract with the board, which later named Netterville to fill the vacancy on a temporary basis.
On another matter, the board approved a $30,000 contract with Sheriff Jeff Travis for a school resource officer to be stationed at East Feliciana High School in the coming year. The price is the same as it was last year, board members said.
Board member J.D. Dantzler also announced that Danny Johnson, of the Washington Redskins football team, will give students free school supplies on July 20 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Centenary Inn, 1740 Charter St. in Jackson. Johnson graduated from high school in East Feliciana Parish.