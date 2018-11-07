CLINTON — Over the past two years, the East Feliciana Parish school system’s state Minimum Foundation Program money has declined from $12 million per year to $10.5 million at the end of the 2017-18 school year, schools finance director Tommy LeJeune told the School Board on Tuesday.
“We are working with less and that’s very painful,” he said.
The school system’s budget is about $16 million.
The decline in state funds is due mostly to the continuing declines in enrollment, down 38 students from last year.
Enrollment in the East Feliciana school system is expected to continue to decline, and it’s a problem that needs to be addressed, LeJeune said.
Board member Michael Ray Bradford laid some of the blame for the financial woes on the state’s formula for calculating MFP funding.
The amount a school system receives per student is based partly on the local district's financial ability to educate the student; however, the districts also receive incentives or rewards for taxing themselves at rates higher than what they would need for minimum funding.
As a result, Bradford said, “The rich parishes get richer and the poor get poorer.”
Some of the state and local tax funds that would have gone to the school system are also being directed to Slaughter Community Charter School, which opened in 2011 and has 370 students in grades 7-12.
The state also owns land and businesses such as hospitals in the parish that do not pay local taxes and thus don’t support the school system, board member Mitchell Harrell said.
The school system is developing an MFP task force to address the funding problem and its recommendations will be brought before the board after more information becomes available, Schools Superintendent Carlos Sam said.
The discussion of financial worries comes at a time when District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla is pressing the school system to produce copies of financial records to board members and law enforcement.
During its October meeting, the board voted to allow its members to review the documents in a secure location amid Sam’s expressed concerns about the confidentiality of information related to school system employees.
D’Aquilla was present Tuesday night but didn’t bring up the issue in the open meeting.
In another matter, the board approved an agreement with the National Institute of Excellence in Teaching to help the school system continue participating in the Teacher Advancement Program.
The program has been fully implemented in East Feliciana schools for two years and the goal is to improve the skills of teachers in the system, Sam said.
For participating in the program, the school system will receive $1.3 million in federal funds for the 2018-19 school year and by the rules of the program, it must provide $19,000 in matching funds.
Most of the money will be used for the salaries of 8½ master teachers as well as stipends for mentor teachers.
Teachers will also attend two TAP conferences as part of the program.
Master teacher positions are highly competitive and teachers must interview for them every year.
“Master teachers make quite a bit of money, but we put a lot of responsibility on them,” Sam said.
At least one master teacher is assigned to each school in the district. Two of the positions are currently open until administrators can find the right individuals for the jobs, Sam said.