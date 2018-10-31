The October employees of the month in the West Feliciana Parish public schools are Lashonda Bailey Rogers, a paraprofessional at West Feliciana Middle School, and Lauren Reap, who teaches computer multimedia at West Feliciana High School.
Both were nominated for going above and beyond. Nominations can come from students, parents, community members, or fellow employees, a new release said. To nominate someone, get a form from the office of any West Feliciana Parish public school or visit wfpsb.org.