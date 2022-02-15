West Feliciana Parish has had several grass fires in recent weeks, including five on Jan. 6.
Rick Dudley, fire chief for West Feliciana Parish Fire Protection District 1, said “It’s just the time of year. The grass just gets dry, some try to clean up their yard and in a matter of a couple of minutes, 20 to 30 acres are on fire.”
Because of the extremely dry conditions statewide and the number of responses recorded by fire officials, such as in West Feliciana, State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning and Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain have issued a statewide cease and desist order for all private burning.
As of 8 a.m. Feb. 15, private burning is only by permission of the local fire department or local government. There are some exceptions for agriculture and forestry.
Violation of this order could result in criminal and/or civil penalties.
Dudley said the West Feliciana fires were across the parish including Angola Road, Star Hill and Wakefield. They included a resident who was clearing some land and lit the stacked trees on fire. In another, the person was burning leaves and yet another fire involved hay bales. In each, the wind caught the flames and spread them.
“The grass stayed green for a longtime this year, but then the frost hit and killed it. The upper level of the grass is dry and just catches fire,” he said.
“I’m sure there will be more,” Dudley said.
As far as how to prevent fires, “Be careful and have a water source nearby,” the chief said. He added that when he burns yard waste at home, he keeps the water hose nearby. “Also, don’t walk away and leave the fire unattended.”
The Jackson Fire Department in East Feliciana responded Sunday to help control the flames. In other recent fires, Angola and Wilkinson County fire departments also responded.